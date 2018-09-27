American Heritage Girls holds pancake fundraiser

By Nancy Price

A local Christian girls’ organization is inviting the public to a full breakfast this Saturday, Sept. 29, which includes pancakes, meat, eggs and drinks, for just $5.

American Heritage Girl Troop 4540 is holding this community event and fundraiser from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Aletheia Church, 7816 S. Madison Ave.

The American Heritage Girls (AHG) is a premier national character development organization for girls age 5 – 18 that embraces Christian values and encourages family involvement.

“Our local troop ranges around 40 to 60 participating girls annually with over 23 adult leaders,” said Sherry Foust, troop treasurer of Troop 4540. “The AHG creed speaks to how girls grow character through compassion, helping, honesty, loyalty, perseverance, purity, resourcefulness, respectfulness, responsibility and reverence.”

Girls can earn badges for activities and events, which include six categories: heritage, family living, the arts, outdoor skills, personal well-being and science and technology. In addition, they can earn pins and discs for organized sports.

Community service projects include picking up trash at local parks, volunteering at food banks, assembling care and hygiene packs for the local VA Hospital, making blankets for animal shelters, baking cookies for local firehouses and participating in food drives and Operation Christmas Child.

“Over the last three years this group of girls have accumulated an averaged over 2,000 community service hours,” Foust said. “There is an average of 12 girls each year for the past three years that earned the Presidential Service Award for their community service.”

The troop typically holds fundraisers in the spring and fall to help offset annual fees, dues and camps. “This is our second pancake fundraiser but we hope to make it an annual event,” Foust said. “The funds raised from this event will go to purchase camping equipment (we have very little), provide scholarships for the girls, special events and community service projects.”

For more information about American Heritage Girls, go to americanheritagegirls.org.