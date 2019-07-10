Amazon to open new facility in Beech Grove

Representatives from Amazon have announced a new warehouse will open in Beech Grove that will enable faster, more efficient delivery of larger products, including furniture and sporting goods. The Amazon building, expected to open sometime this year, will be approximately 5,000 square feet and create opportunities for local residents.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Amazon to our beautiful, clean city,” said Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley. “This is an exciting update for us, and we’re thrilled for the addition of dozens of full-time and part-time jobs and entrepreneurial work opportunities for the talented people of Beech Grove.”