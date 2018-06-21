Aloha Fun Run a running success for Arthur R. Baxter YMCA

By Cleveland Dietz

On a warm and humid Saturday morning, more than 130 runners said “aloha” beneath a dark blue inflatable arch that designated the start and finish area for a run.

Runners, some of whom donned leis and hula skirts, brought their lightweight tennis shoes, dogs and families to the third annual Aloha Fun Run, a fundraiser for the Arthur R. Baxter YMCA on the south side of Indianapolis.

The event featured music, sandwiches from Chick-Fil-A and sweet treats from Kona Ice, so people there to support the racers in their lives from the sidelines had things to do, too.

The net amount raised hadn’t yet been figured at press time, but last year the run registered around $11,000 in revenue. Member Involvement Director Mary Overstreet says that money went toward providing scholarships for YMCA memberships to local people who couldn’t afford them.

Brownsburg resident Michael Smith was the first to say “aloha” again under the arch, finishing the race in 18:08. He was followed by Adam Campbell and Andrew Parsons, both of whom finished in less than 20 minutes.

Overstreet says the event went so well this year, there will be a fourth next year. She’s planning for the first Saturday of June again, which would be June 8.

The Aloha run was the second in the Inspire Indy 5K series, an eight-race line-up organized by the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis with Racemaker Productions that features events around the city.

It was also the second of three major fundraising events for the Baxter YMCA, which has a goal of $196,000 this year overall. As of June 18, the nonprofit had 59 percent of it, or about $104,000. All money raised for the campaign supports YMCA scholarships.

Numerous smaller events will be sprinkled throughout the rest of the year, but there’s only one big fundraiser left – the golf outing on Sept. 6.

Baxter YMCA Golf Outing

Sept. 6, 2018

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dye’s Walk Country Club

2080 S. State Road 135

Greenwood

Teams of four can register for $400 or individuals can register for $100. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For a full list, visit the Baxter Y Golf Outing website or contact Terri Bradley by phone at (317) 881-9347 for more information. Net proceeds from the event will go toward YMCA membership scholarships.