Aiding and abetting colorectal cancer?

By Wendell Fowler

I was recognized and approached by a woman while I was shopping recently. “I’ve been feeding my stubborn husband red meat all our lives, but we’ve just learned today’s grocery meats cause colon cancer. I’m scared,” she pleaded. “He’s in denial and won’t take colorectal cancer seriously. Doc says he’s showing symptoms, but he demands meat and potatoes.”

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer and the third leading cause of cancer death in men and women in America. The American Cancer Society expects over 100,000 new cases of colon cancer and rectal cancer this year. Colorectal cancer affects seniors more than others. More than 90 percent of colorectal cancer cases are in people age 50 or older.

Sleepwalking Americans live the illusion that the FDA is here to, wink-wink, protect us. The truth is, no one’s honestly watchdogging Big Food. Nobody likes being told they’re wrong even in the presence of truths that a diet high in red meats, processed and cured meats (hotdogs, bacon, jerky, and bologna) increases colorectal cancer risk. Also, frying/grilling meats at high temperatures create chemicals that fertilize cancer.

In the past, ruminant cattle dined on grass as God intended, not GMO corn and soy or asphyxiated in hormones and chemicals in a Factory Farm gulag. Today’s grocery beef is exposed to carbon monoxide as a preservative … about as abnormal as a pleasurable colonoscopy.

You hand your life over to doctors and control is lost when you have cancer; nonetheless there are lifestyle factors you can governor. Numerous epidemiologic studies indicate increased calcium, vitamin D-3 and C lowers the risk of colorectal neoplasia. Exercising regularly may help reduce the risk. Obesity increases the risk of developing cancer. The obesity link is stronger in men. So, control your weight with healthy food choices and regular, daily exercise. Long-term smokers are more likely than non-smokers to develop colorectal cancer. Excessive cocktailing has been linked to colorectal cancer. Those with Type 2 diabetes have an increased risk in developing colorectal cancer too. Too much folic acid may increase the risk, so more is not better.

Stubbornness causes disease and emotional pain for your loved ones. Reduce the mystery and stress of daily living by getting colorectal cancer screenings when you turn 50. Yes, the one-finger salute may be awkward, but we’re big boys now. Just be sure the doc isn’t short-sighted or missing a finger.