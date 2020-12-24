Adult & Child receives $321,000 Lily Endowment grant

Adult & Child Health (A&C), an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that supports the mental, physical and social health of central Indiana youth, has received a $321,000 grant through the Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Youth Program Resilience Fund.

A&C Health’s specialized staff work one-on-one to improve the behavioral health and well-being of nearly 7,000 at-risk youth and families every year and provide face-to-face services in youths’ homes, classrooms and community settings. Since the onset of COVID-19 in March, A&C staff have rapidly adjusted their programming for youth by implementing socially distanced and telehealth methods of service delivery. That flexibility, while allowing the agency to safely support the behavioral needs of youth throughout the pandemic, has come at significant financial cost. A&C will use the Lilly Endowment grant funding to offset pandemic-related expenses, assuring that youth services continue and are delivered in ways that are medically safe for youth and staff.

“We’re very grateful to the Lilly Endowment for helping us support and protect our staff so that they may, in turn, support community youth during the pandemic,” said Allen Brown, CEO of Adult & Child Health. “We’re seeing a dramatic increase in the demand for services. The grant fills a critical financial need as we adapt to serve high-needs youth in a COVID-19 environment.”

Funding from the Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Youth Program Resilience Fund will allow A&C Health the flexibility to provide a safe and healthy balance between supporting youth with ongoing face-to-face and telehealth-based care while also meeting the personal health and safety needs of staff. Assistance from the grant will be used to support youth program staffing, purchase resources for telehealth service delivery and provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for youth-serving staff providing in-person services.

Adult & Child Health strives for caring communities, where every child, adult and family have the opportunities they need to live healthy, happy, productive lives. For more information about Adult & Child Health services, please contact Adam Wire, marketing and communications specialist, at (317) 882-5122.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. The endowment supports the causes of community development, education, and religion and it maintains a special commitment to Indianapolis and Indiana.