ABC.PRO, Inc. is a small business owned by a member of American Legion Post 1919 and the 40 et 8 Voiture 145 – Dexter Albright. His company has been nominated for consideration as a recipient of national recognition/award for The Employer of Veterans Award, Small Business.

ABC.PRO, Inc. was founded by two Army National Guard veterans on Jan. 5, 1998, in Greenwood. Since that date ABC.PRO, Inc. has maintained a 50% or higher rate of veteran employees. Over the past five years they have averaged four employees, two of which are veterans. At present ABC.PRO, Inc. has three employees, two of which are veterans giving them a 66% employment ratio of veterans.

Not only does ABC.PRO, Inc. continue to support military veterans through employment, but the company is actively engaged in the local community through the various veterans’ organizations. Each calendar year the company donates $500 each to the American Legion Centennial Post 1919, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5864, as well as the Forty and Eight veterans organization Voiture Locale 145.

In-kind support also plays a vital role in the company’s support of veterans’ organizations. Recently ABC.PRO, Inc. donated materiel and labor to install and set up computer support systems for the Marine Corps League and VFW Post 5864. ABC.PRO, Inc. encourages their employees to become involved with the local community’s veterans by setting the example: the president of the company is a member of The American Legion Post 1919 currently serving as the 1st Vice Commander; is a member of the Forty and Eight Dexter Albright – ABC.PRO CEO Voiture Locale 145, having served as the Voiture’s Conducteur; and is a member of VFW Auxiliary Unit 5864.

The company’s office manager currently serves as president of The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1919, Greenwood, Ind. Company employees often volunteer at the local veterans’ organizations with fundraising events; silent auctions; Vietnam recognition dinners; and other events to recognize all military veterans. ABC.PRO, Inc. donates freely to local veterans and their families in times of financial distress. This company clearly demonstrates it is a true honor to be able to help their fellow veterans any way the Company can. ABC.PRO, Inc. is a true veteran’s advocate and supporter!