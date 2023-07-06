By Nicole Davis

Sitting prominently at the entrance of Main Street along Emerson Avenue in Beech Grove, the new Beech Grove Police Station is officially open. The city celebrated a ribbon cutting to commemorate its completion.

The new two-story building features a brick facade. It will house the police department’s daily operations, the city court and offer a meeting space to community groups and organizations. The city invested approximately $8.3 million to build the approximately 15,000 square foot police station. Meyer Najem Construction served as the project’s general contractor.

“This building and the second stage, which includes a state-of-the-art shooting range, will allow us to showcase our officers and our community even more with the ability to hold trainings and events,” said Police Chief Michael Maurice during his speech at the ribbon cutting. “The vision behind this location was to provide a pillar of safety to the citizens of Beech Grove as a gateway to the heart on Main Street. We hope this vision will bring revitalization and sustainable growth to the city for years to come.”

The new police station is named in honor of longtime Beech Grove Mayor J. Warner Wiley, who served as police chief from 1968-1978. Members of his family, which continues to live in Beech Grove, were present at the ribbon cutting.

The new police station officially retires the current facility at 340 E. Churchman Ave., which was built in 1973.