By Justin Thang

Hope For Tomorrow is hosting Night of Burma on the Southside of Indianapolis on Oct. 20 from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Zophei Baptist Church, 2620 W Southport Road. A Night of Burma is a celebration of Burma’s rich cultural diversity and of the transformation that happens when communities listen to each other, value one another and work together for a brighter future for all. At this educational event you will experience the clothing, food, music, dances, languages,and artifacts that comprise the beautiful country of Burma.

Last year, we hosted Night of Burma at Marian University. We had right booths that represented multiple ethnic groups within Burma. Along with this, Hope provided Lapetoh (a traditional food), Burmese tea and personalized name tags with names in Burmese letters a souvenir. The attendees truly enjoyed this event. This was visible in the reaction given and enthusiasm in learning more about refugees.

The reason we hosted our Night of Burma is to introduce the Burmese Culture to our friends and neighbors in the surrounding communities. We hope that this event will bring us closer together as one larger community of God’s people. We also hope it helps spread understanding and appreciation of where we came from and who we are so that we can have a better future in this great community. Come celebrate with us and learn how Hope For Tomorrow builds bridges between the Burmese and American communities through education and service!

Hope For Tomorrow, a not-for-profit 501 (c) (3), was established in 2017 by Justin Thang, a former Burmese refugee, who came to the United States at age 16. He created Hope For Tomorrow to build bridged between the Burmese and American Communities through education and service with the vision of empowering the Burmese refugees toward a hopeful, successful future.

For more information, visit hopefortomorrowusa.com. Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/hopefortomorrowusa.