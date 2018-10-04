A leader through & through

By Nicole Davis

In the year after Rich Parnell was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, he stayed true to the personality for which his fellow Southport Police officers knew him best: a humble and selfless man who led by example.

“I could see that he was sick,” said Japhia Johnson, Southport Police officer. “Yet, every time you’d ask him how he was doing, he’d say ‘I’m doing fine.’ Although he knew he was dying, he was not going to give up and neither should any of us. Even though you’re faced with a situation, don’t give up. He’d say, ‘it’s all in God’s hands.’”

Parnell passed away on Sept. 27, 2018. Funeral services were held Oct. 1 at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center.

In 2015, Parnell approached Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn, asking about joining the department as a reserve officer. Parnell previously earned certifications through the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy but those had expired.

“I said ‘I have an academy that starts tomorrow. It’s six months long, and if you make it through, you can be on the police department,’” Vaughn said. “I probably get 10-12 of those a week and most of them never do it. He actually showed up, completed the academy and became a squad leader. That’s the type of person he was. When he puts his mind to it, he’s going to do it.”

One leader from each class is chosen to recite the Warrior’s Creed at the end of class and during the graduation ceremony. Parnell was that person chosen for his class.

“It speaks a lot of a person that they want to come in and do (the training) all over again just to work for free. That takes a special person,” said Southport Corporal David Howe. “He was definitely a leader, through which that spilled out into the street.”

He was awarded Officer of the Quarter in August 2017 and had received a lifesaving award for helping a person who had overdosed. When he became sick, he received the Medal of Merit for his outstanding work.

“He knew the job,” Vaughn said. “He was stern. But like the rest of our guys, he was always one to get out of the car and change a tire when he could. He was what you wanted a police officer to be when you look at the definition of one.”

Parnell was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, around the time a new class of the Southport Police Academy started. Vaughn sent an email to the recruits stating that an officer was in the hospital and might appreciate visitors. Johnson, then a recruit who had never met Parnell, purchased a toy police car and went to visit him at the hospital the next day. There, a nurse informed her that he had been discharged, so Johnson made a home visit.

“I drove out there to meet him and gave him the little police car,” she said. “He was really appreciative.”

That first impression demonstrated Parnell’s passion for law enforcement. She asked if he would be willing to help her review materials from the class and started visiting him at his home nearly every evening.

“I was the only female in the academy,” she said. “Every time I saw (Parnell), he would tell me to stay in the fight. Nobody is a perfect officer coming out of the academy but he said ‘you have it in you and I can see you’re determined. That’s what it takes.’ One day I was telling him how all the boys do all these push-ups and I can’t do very many. He said, ‘oh yeah you can, get down on the floor and I’ll help you out.’ So, he had me on the floor, in his mom’s house, helping me do push-ups.”

After his diagnosis, Parnell continued to attend events when he could, especially events pertaining to Southport’s Lt. Aaron Allen ,who was killed in the line of duty in July 2017. He showed up in full uniform for the July 27, 2018 open house for the city’s new municipal building and unveiling for the Lt. Allen memorial. He didn’t stop working until the end. While at home undergoing treatment, he worked to form the leadership program for the next academy.

“The leadership program, how he put it together, was to show these younger police officers coming in what police work is really about,” Vaughn said. “It’s not like the TV shows. It’s about the community but it’s also very dangerous. It’s not a game; it’s life or death. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication.”

Outside of his volunteer service with Southport, Parnell worked full-time doing security for federal buildings. He had a black belt in Jiu Jitsu, loved to fish, camp and play video games. He liked tattoos and at the time of his passing, he was working on designing one which both he and Johnson were going to get done – he just couldn’t decide on which Bible scripture he wanted to include in it.

“I did go ahead and get the Punisher on my wrist, just after he passed away,” Johnson said. “That was in honor of him. He was a wonderful guy… He was just a caring, selfless guy. That will always stick with me. No matter how hard times got for him, he still cared for other people.”