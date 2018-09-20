A language of love

By Stephanie Dolan

In the country of Myanmar, once referred to as Burma, a kind of religious cleansing genocide is spreading across the nation as refugees flee in an attempt to safely practice their chosen faiths.

Into the Southside of Indianapolis, nearly 8,000 Burmese families have emigrated from refugee camps in places like Malaysia, India and Thailand, thankful for their new religious freedoms.

Part of that religious freedom includes the choice to educate their children in a parochial setting like St. Mark’s Catholic School, located at 541 E. Edgewood Ave.

Coming together

“More of our story of diversity has changed here,” St. Mark’s Principal Rusty Albertson said. “Approximately six years ago there was an influx in this community of Burmese refugee families. We really didn’t have any in our school at that time and the influx also coincided with the start of the voucher program. So, they were able to use their Choice Scholarship from the state and bring that money with them.”

The Indiana Choice Scholarship Program was a law that was passed, pushed by the Secretary of Education, allowing parents to take the money that would normally go to a public school and choose where they wanted an education for their children.

“Right now, we have 250 students out of 400 who are on scholarships,” Albertson said. “It’s based on the number of family members along with income. It’s a sliding scale.”

The voucher provides parents who might not be able to afford private education with the ability to use money earmarked for taxes to go to the school of their choice.

“We started with 12 Burmese students six years ago and that number has grown every year,” Albertson said. “That growing number has also been reflected in our church. We’re funded by our church – whatever expenses aren’t covered our church funds the rest. When you go to our 9:30 a.m. mass on Sunday, I tell people it kind of looks like the United Nations, which is cool. We have Burmese people, we have people who are African, we have Hispanic – it’s a really nice mix and our school really reflects that now.”

Today, St. Mark’s educates nearly 170 Burmese students.

Ever growing

Albertson, who has been the principal at St. Mark’s for the last 10 years, said that the school went from being 4 percent minority when he started to a nearly 60 percent minority today.

“That’s interesting and a real reflection of our community,” he said. “It’s changed our students in such a positive way, allowing them to be exposed to new cultures. In the 10 years I’ve been here, I’ve never had a racial issue at this school.”

Albertson regularly meets with a Burmese family council.

“Language is the No 1. barrier but with a lot of these children, when they start in pre-k, by the time they’re in second grade they speak better English than I do,” he said. “They learn it. They’re helping their parents learn English as well.”

Albertson said the Burmese community is, by and large, very spiritual.

“That’s not to say we’re not affected by the real world but kids are just kids,” he said. “Our Hispanic numbers have also grown as have our African-American numbers. We sing a song in church called ‘All Are Welcome’ and I think that’s really representative of how the students feel.”

While all have always been welcomed at St. Mark’s, the initial influx had teachers scrambling to figure out the best ways in which to impart a foreign curriculum.

“When we first started to get Burmese students, teachers were asking ‘what are we going to do?’,” Albertson said. “I responded that we just had to teach them – we had to find ways.”

Learning on both sides

Albertson said that, at first, it was just an adjustment of getting the curriculum delivered in ways that students could understand.

“We saw these not as special needs students but just as students who needed extra help,” he said.

Albertson also said that oftentimes issues weren’t just about a language barrier but it was also about a certain dialect.

“There are probably 30 or 40 dialects within the Burmese language,” he said. “Burmese is the universal language, but there’s a lot of different languages within that.”

This means that the No. 1 issue is still communicating with parents but sometimes the children help their parents with translating while Albertson also relies on the three Burmese faculty members working at St. Mark’s.

“These parents are very interested in their children’s education,” he said.

The teacher population at St. Mark’s hasn’t just adjusted, it has also grown considerably. The staff includes two full-time ESL (English as second language) teachers.

“We went from 15 staff members to almost 40,” Albertson said. “The culture and the climate here is very good. When parents come here, they all sit around this table when they are interested in this school for the first time. They want to know that their children will grow in academics and have access to athletics. They absolutely will. But our No. 1 thing is getting their children closer to God. That’s what we want to teach here.”

Today, the largest population of Burmese students in the Indiana Catholic Archdiocese comfortably resides at St. Mark’s Catholic School.

“When you look at the building it hasn’t changed from 1948 when it was built,” Albertson said. “But on the inside, it’s very different, especially with the people who make it up. We’re representing the community that we’re in, which is what any school should be doing.”