A feast for the eyes

By Wendell Fowler

Shakespeare proposed eyes are the window to the soul; that we can feel somebody’s heart by focusing deeply into their eyes. Eyes are nature’s wonders, functioning like photo cameras, only infinitely more complex. On a clear day, can you fully see an awe-inspiring vista, read the fine print, or perceive the love energy radiating from someone’s soul?

Vision issues bothering you? Have you consistently nourished your window to the world? The bedrock of most eye diseases is genetics, sun damage and starving the eye of vitamin nourishment. If we hadn’t been encouraged to eat nutritionally-bankrupt iceberg lettuce most our lives and instead, urged to consume dark leafy greens and yellow/orange vegetables there’d significantly less eye disease.

Could it be you’re starving the windows to your soul? Well, it’s never too late to properly feed your eyes, my friends. Your holy temple requires specific vitamins to function. Romaine or spring mix, as opposed to iceberg lettuce, the lamest of lettuces, contains iron, molybdenum, potassium and B vitamins and fiber. Kale packs a colossal punch of vitamins K, A (the good stuff), C, calcium, folate and potassium. Greens such as collards, arugula and mustard greens have undergone a renaissance, as they too offer similar benefits. The nutritional value increases as leaves get darker, making iceberg easy to identify as the least helpful. Carrots, sweet potato, pumpkin (vitamin A), berries and citrus (Vitamin C), almonds (E), fatty fish (DHA) and local eggs (zinc) are especially vital for good vision.

One cup of iceberg lettuce has 152 micrograms of antioxidant lutein and zeaxanthin, whereas one cup of romaine contains a whopping seven time more:1,087 micrograms of lutein and zeaxanthin. Cooked spinach also contains lutein and zeaxanthin that protects eyes from free radical damage.

Consistent consumption of powerful antioxidants/carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin in green and yellow vegetables may decrease the incidence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), according to the American Optometric Association. These antioxidants help maintain macula health, according to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Studies in American Journal of Epidemiology and JAMA Ophthalmology found higher levels of lutein and zeaxanthin in your temple’s diet are linked with a lower incidence of AMD.

We create our health. If you experience vision loss, blurred vision or flashes of light, seek medical guidance. And please increase consumption of green and yellow/orange plant foods now, when you are young, so you can clearly see our breathtaking world and tender hearts that surround you.