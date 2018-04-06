Do I have your attention? Are you beginning to see that disease is triggered by vitamin deficiency? Are you among the 90 percent of Americans who don’t get enough magnesium?

The Journal of Intensive Care Medicine indicates long-term magnesium deficiency can make you twice as likely to die. A 10-year study in Today’s Geriatric Medicine found low magnesium levels contributed more to heart disease than did cholesterol or even saturated fat.

Magnesium deficiency can show up as heart disease, high blood pressure, arrhythmia, dizziness, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, anxiety and panic attacks, arteriosclerosis, irregular heart rhythm, diabetes, depression, asthma, heart attack, stroke, epilepsy, acute and chronic pain, osteoporosis, immune dysfunction and migraines.

If you have a number of these symptoms, it may be time to make a date with magnesium.

Naturally high in magnesium, dates are gaining popularity as a quick, healthy snack. They also can be added to entrees, salads, smoothies and desserts.

Very special dates

Dates also possess fiber, potassium, B6, niacin, calcium, phosphorus and iron. They’re known to support weight loss, relieve constipation, support regular bowel movements, prevent hemorrhoids and reduce colitis colon cancer risk. Dates alleviate iron-deficiency anemia, improve erectile dysfunction and impotence symptoms, promote respiratory health and treat chronic arthritis.

Meanwhile, magnesium is also found in dark chocolate, luscious avocados, nuts, seeds, beans and bananas. You can achieve adequate magnesium levels with a combination of diet and supplements, according to The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

If you watch our weekly segment on WISH-TV, you know I passionately urge Americans to get up off their knees, wake up from their sleepy slumber of white-knuckle servitude to the Western diet of nutritionally depleted industrialized food-like twaddle and see food for what it truly is: brilliant, plant-based vitamin nutrition, information and tools your cells require to sustain, repair and rebuild the holy temple. Your state isn’t all your fault, actually. You were deliberately disconnected from Earth’s bounty by aggressive food cartels who couldn’t care less about your family’s health and happiness. Fifty years ago, this could’ve been called a holocaust.

No pills for ills

Now, no pill’s going to cure your ills. Mother Nature has had billions of years to perfect her healing, health-sustaining garden apothecary. Drugs merely hush our bodies’ protests. Disease is still there.

Obtaining adequate magnesium through diet and supplements can help you avoid and reverse many largely preventable, heartbreaking chronic diseases. We must change. What we’re doing isn’t working … at all. Remember, insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Go make a date with a sweet, brown, wrinkled Medjool. You’re worth it.