A battle with cancer and the healing properties of wheat grass shooters

By Wendell Fowler

Two weeks into my wife’s, Sandi’s, healing journey, she’s remarkably optimistic, full of love and light, denying cancer’s existence and laser-beam focused on feeding her trillions of cells raw, living nutrients that stimulate my true love’s healing mechanism.

Our miraculous immune system protects, counteracts and removes bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites and toxins from the temple, neutralizes harmful substances in the environment and combats cells that have changed due to illness such as cancer. If that is you, provide it with the living food / tools. Alas, smart bomb advertising campaigns naively conform society to crave addictive, dead foods that starve the temple … and they eagerly obey. Moderating a plant-based panel discussion with Indiana University allopaths, one awakened physician pointed out and followed the money exchanged between big food and big pharma. Cha-ching!

Behold wheatgrass: Just one shot of wheatgrass juice is equivalent to more than five daily servings of vegetables in just one sitting! It also holds iron, calcium, potassium and trace elements such as zinc, magnesium and selenium, amino acids, enzymes, antioxidants, chlorophyll and beta-carotene. Wheatgrass is relatively high in protein and contains 19 amino acids, making it just two amino acids short of complete protein. A dense blend of nutrients, fibrous wheatgrass is packed with more protein than meat, fish or dairy products, more vitamin C than oranges and twice the vitamin A as carrots.

Drinking green wheatgrass juice is a brilliant way to get a substantial dose of vitamin K. Although, people taking the anti-coagulant warfarin should speak to their phlebologists before consuming wheatgrass. I counter K with turmeric, but you must be constant.

After purchasing an Omega masticating juicer, we are mastering the art of juicing. Sandi and I are growing high-quality wheatgrass shoots at home. Wheat grass “shots” have a high concentration of chlorophyll structural similarity to hemoglobin that provides the deep green color. NIH Research shows wheatgrass is a good adjunct to chemotherapy, increasing effectiveness and reducing devastating side effects.

I’ve discovered the more I learn, the less I know. Academia has failed miserably with preparing us for how to maintain our temple with highly energetic nutrition provided by creation. Instead, society is trained to accept a boardroom reality lacking empathy, let alone any understanding the life-or-death role of vitamin plant nutrition and to just take a pill: the obscenely profitable genesis of human suffering. “Just eat this and don’t ask questions! We know what’s best for you.” We mustn’t give God the finger. To heal, our trillions of cells must be fed from God’s pharmacy.

Next week: Juicing.