9 Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

On April 17, nine Roncalli High School senior athletes gathered to recognize their intent to compete collegiately in baseball and softball.

Tanner Hudspeth signed with DePauw University (Greencastle, Ind.) under coach Blake Allen to compete in baseball. He was a 2021 all-conference player, and his baseball team was the 2021 Circle City Conference champions. Hudspeth plans to study biology and is the son of Caryn and Patrick Hudspeth. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Kyle Walker signed to play baseball at St. Xavier University (Louisville, Ky.) under coach Addison Ropuse. Walker was a junior varsity team captain. His baseball team was Circle City champions in 2021. Walker plans to study computer science and is the son of Shari and Clint Walker. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Lyla Blackwell signed to play softball at Virginia Tech University (Blacksburg, Va.) under coaches Pete D’Amour and Mike Lewis. During her career at Roncalli, she was a 2021 and 2022 all-county and all-conference, 2021 offensive player of the year, 2021 and 2022 USA Central Indiana Softball Super team and 2022 First Team All-State player. She is the record holder for Roncalli single runs and stolen bases, Indiana State Champion game record runs scored, stolen bases and game record hits. She was also named NFCA first team all-region outfielder, 2022 second team Max Preps All-American, first team Extra Inning High School All-American outfielder and PGP All-American player. Blackwell’s team was Indiana State champions, as well as county, conference, sectional and regional champions in both 2021 and 2022. She plans to study animal science. Her parents are Christina and Eric Blackwell, members of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Abigail Hofmann signed with Marian University (Indianapolis) under coach Scott Fleming to compete in softball. She was an all-conference, all-county player in softball and all-conference and academic all-state bowler. Hofmann’s team was Indiana State champions, as well as county, conference, sectional and regional champions in both 2021 and 2022. She plans to study nursing and minor in pastoral leadership. Hofmann is the daughter of Lori and Otto Hofmann. They are members of St. Barnabas Catholic Church.

Kaitlyn Leister signed to play softball at Indiana University Southeast (New Albany, Ind.) under coach Scott Hall. Leister’s team was Indiana State champions, as well as county, conference, sectional and regional champions in both 2021 and 2022. She plans to study criminology. Leister’s parents are Susan and Gerald Leister. They are members of Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church.

Lauren Marsicek signed with Indiana State University (Terre Haute, Ind.) to compete in softball under coach Mike Perniciaro. Marsicek’s team was Indiana State champions, as well as county, conference, sectional and regional champions in both 2021 and 2022. She plans to study criminal justice and is the daughter of Ann and Dan Marsicek. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Ann Marie Meek signed to play softball at Millikin University (Decatur, Ill.) under coaches Katie Tenboer and Whitney Sowers. Meek’s team was Indiana State champions, as well as county, conference, sectional and regional champions in both 2021 and 2022. She plans to study pre-med. Meek’s parents are Kelly and Paul Meek. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Keagan Rothrock signed to play softball at University of Florida (Gainesville, Fla.) under coaches Tim Walton, Aric Thomas and Mike Bosch. Rothrock is the 2022 Gatorade National player of the year. During 2021 and 2022, she was named Gatorade Indiana player of the year, Max Preps first team All American, Extra Innings softball player of the year, First-team all-conference, all-state and all-county player. Also she was named the USA Today Indiana High School Female Athlete of the year in 2021 and 2023, the USA Today Indiana High School Softball Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022, NFCA High School All-American in 2021 and 2022 and USA Softball U18 WNT member earning two gold medals. Rothrock holds the Roncalli records for career strikeouts, career shutouts, single season home runs, single season wins, single season strikeouts and single season shutouts. Her team was Indiana State champions, as well as county, conference, sectional and regional champions in both 2021 and 2022. She plans to study psychology. Her parents are Laura and Greg Rothrock. They are members of Grace Assembly of God Church.

Abby Willis signed to play softball at Millikin University (Decatur, Ill.) under coaches Katie Tenboer and Whitney Sowers. Willis’ team was Indiana State champions, as well as county, conference, sectional and regional champions in 2022. Her parents are Celeste and Clayton Willis. They are members of St. Barnabas Catholic Church.

Roncalli athletic director David Lauck said, “Congrats to our baseball and softball players committing to further their academic and athletic futures. Thanks for all of your efforts at Roncalli and best of luck this spring season.”