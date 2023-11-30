6 Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

On Nov. 13, six Roncalli High School senior girl volleyball and girl soccer players gathered to recognize their intent to compete collegiately.

Camryn Clark signed with Hanover College (Hanover, Ind.) under coach Jim Watts to play women’s soccer. Clark was the 2023 team co-captain. She was twice awarded ISCA Academic All State, 2022 IndyStar IHSAA All-USA Central Indiana Super Team Honorable Mention, 2023 MC CGSA All-County Team, 2023 ISCA Top Team Player and 2023 Roncalli Girls Soccer Outstanding Sportsmanship award. She was part of Roncalli’s two-time sectional championship teams. Clark plans to study kinesiology and integrative physiology. She is the daughter of Carissa and Tim Clark and is a member of Holy Name Catholic Church.

Fi Kelley signed at Trine University (Angola, Ind.) under coach Gary Boughton to play women’s soccer. Kelley was awarded ISCA Academic All-State twice and the ICGSA Academic All-State. She was named honorable mention All-County in both 2023 and 2022. Kelley was also awarded Circle City All-Conference, ISCA First Team All-District, and earned Roncalli’s 2023 Outstanding Leadership award for girls soccer. Kelley was a member of Roncalli’s three-time sectional championship team. She plans to study psychology and law and is the daughter of Keri and Jay Kelley. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Erin Reilly signed with Marian University (Indianapolis) to play women’s soccer under coach Justin Sullivan. Reilly was awarded ISCA First Team All-District, Third Team All-State, and was a two-time Academic All-State. She was named to the Circle City All-Conference team, All County team and was awarded MVP for the 2023 season. Erin was also named to the 2023 IHSAA Indianapolis Star Super Team. She was a member of Roncalli’s three-time sectional championship team. Reilly plans to study nursing. She is the daughter of Julie and Ben Reilly and is a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church.

Ella Guilfoy signed to play women’s volleyball at Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, Va.) under coach Marci Byers. Guilfoy was awarded two-time JVA watch list, two-time AVCA Phenom, AAU Academic All-American, Prep Dig Top Performer, Indiana Academic All-State, IndyStar Sports Top Ds to watch and ADVA High School All-American Watchlist. Her team was 2021 and 2023 final four, 2020 and 2023 conference champions and 2020 and 2023 county champions. Guilfoy plans to study biochemistry and is the daughter of Veronica and John Guilfoy. They are members of Nativity Catholic Church.

Aly Kirkhoff signed with Louisiana State University (Baton Rouge, La.) to play women’s volleyball under coach Tonya Johnson. Kirkhoff was awarded two-time team captain, two-time all conference, two-time all-county, two-time IHSVCA First Team All-State, two-time IHSVCA All District, IHSVCA Junior and Senior All-Star Team, 2023 IHSVCA Academic All-State, 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, 2023 AVCA All-Region, AVCA Best and Brightest, AVCA All American, 2023 AAU Academic All-American, 2023 IndyStar Pre-Season Super Team and 2022 IndyStar Super Team. She was part of Roncalli’s two-time county, two-time regional, three-time sectional and two-time conference championship teams. Kirkhoff plans to study business management and is the daughter of Teresa and Mark Kirkhoff. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Katie Smith signed to play women’s volleyball at the University of New Hampshire (Durham, N.H.) under coach Christopher Feliciano. Smith was awarded two-time Roncalli defensive player of the year, four-time AVCA Phenom Watchlist, four-time Prep Dig Watchlist, Prep Dig Top 6 Libero in Indiana, 2022 AAU Academic All-American, JVA Ultra Ankle Watchlist, Nike President’s Day Classic All-Tournament Team and selected for the Don Shondell All-Star Games. She was part of Roncalli’s two-time county, two-time regional, three-time sectional and two-time conference championship teams. Smith plans to study biochemistry and is the daughter of Patti and Andy Smith. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

“We have been very fortunate to have a hand in the development and formation of our student athletes. This latest group is ready to go on and do great things at the college level, and the Roncalli community will be following along, wishing them the best of luck!” said David Lauck (Roncalli 1994), athletic director of Roncalli High School.