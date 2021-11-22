Santa to ride train in Bargersville

On Dec. 3, Santa is coming to Bargersville for an evening of Christmas activities. There will be new elements added this year to appeal to all ages if you went last year. Bring your kids and friends, pick up free hot chocolate and stop by the various vendors to snag locally-made Christmas presents.

Order of events:

Christmas Market: 4-7:30 p.m.

Santa Train: 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Santa on site: 4:15-7 p.m.

Live Reindeer: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Christmas carolers: 5-6 p.m.

Guests looking to see Santa will not be invited aboard the train to meet Santa. There will be a touchless experience to meet him on the train. Santa will be in front of Town Hall after the train leaves until 7 p.m. and then children will be allowed to take photos with him.

Interested vendors can fill out an application online at townofbargersville.org