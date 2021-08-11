Honor Guard looking for volunteers

The Greenwood and New Whiteland Honor Guard is looking for military veterans to increase their numbers in serving the southern half of Marion and all of Johnson counties. They provide Military Funeral Honors for local veterans, including folding and presenting the burial flag, the firing of seven M1-Garand rifles and playing taps. They also coordinate services with the associated military branch funeral team to provide the veteran “full military honors”.

If you are looking for something meaningful to do with some of your spare time joining our team may be just what you should do. If interested, please contact Bob Tuttle at 317-888-5617 for more information.