Center Grove State of the School address

CGHS State of the school

Jeff Henderson, principal of Center Grove High School, gave his 2021 State of the School through a Youtube video in July.

The main points in the video:

The new natatorium and old pool

This project finished 45 days ahead of schedule and under their targeted budget and without raising taxes for White River Township residents. The old site of the pool will soon be the site of the new art complex and a new wrestling and fitness room.

Other school renovations/ summer projects

In addition to the natatorium, renovations were also made in the mathematics, social studies, English, business and world language departments. New flooring was put in in the early college, science wing and the main level of the school. Various locker rooms are being replaced and renovated.

Academic achievements recognized

Seven National Merit commended students, four national Merit finalists and three National Merit scholarship winners, 22 AP scholars, 9 AP scholars with honor, 22 AP schools with distinction 3 National AP scholars, 30 students who earned their Governor’s Work Ethic certificate. In addition to various awards, 56 students earned their Indiana College Core certificate and 58 students earned their associates degrees. The band finished fourth in the indoor percussion state finals and the World guard received silver at the state finals.

Athletic achievements

The Trojans amassed 12 county championships, 14 team sectional, 18 individual and 4 relay sectional championships. 6 MIC championships including seven team, 12 individual and two relay championships. For state competitions, the Trojans had two semi-state championships and four state runners-up individuals and two team state championships in football and boy’s golf. Two individual’s won state in Ethan Martin in the 100 yard freestyle and Taylor Jarosinski in the pole vault with a new school record of 13 feet.

The address ended with a list of important events, much of which have passed, but a tentative date of Aug. 25 was set for Meet the Teacher Night. A tentative day of Sept. 29 or via zoom or telephone for parent-teacher conferences was also set.

Return to school information can be found at centergrove.k12.in.us/backtoschool and COVID-19 information can be found at centergrove.k12.in.us/covid-19