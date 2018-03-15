Still a person

Scrapbooks by Girl Scout Hannah N. Heilman console the elderly and assist caregivers

By Marianne Coil

When Rose Martlage-Henneke’s husband died, she wanted to make a scrapbook, but the resident of Greenwood Village South (GVS) didn’t have the supplies. Thanks to a high-school student whose efforts earned her the Girl Scouts’ most prestigious award, Rose was surprised with a detailed scrapbook.

“She hugged me four times,” Hannah N. Heilman said.

Heilman’s project involved creating 14 scrapbooks for residents of the long-term-care (LTC) unit at GVS. Coordinating with LTC Life Enrichment Director Mary Marshall, Heilman contacted the families of residents to solicit information and photographs.

Friends volunteered to help with assembly of the books she designed. The project enabled Heilman to qualify for the Gold Award, which the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana will give at a banquet in June.

A junior at Greenwood Community High School, Heilman said she’s contemplating a career in christian ministry because she senses “God calling me.”

As a younger scout, Heilman had worked on a beautification project on the grounds of GVS, so she reached out to her contacts with the plan. Marshall called the idea a “beautiful vision,” which Heilman said came from her experience of making a book for her own grandmother during her terminal illness.

Marshall said the scrapbooks are effective tools for redirecting the behavior of those with dementia/Alzheimer’s. Long-term memories are the last to diminish, so scrapbooks help to keep those memories alive. The caregivers can use the books to divert anxious or distraught residents into focusing on things that give them pleasure and feelings of accomplishment.

For example, a resident who’s angry because he can’t button his own shirt can be calmed down when the caregiver suggests they view the scrapbook together. Learning about the resident’s life, the caregivers are reminded “that person is still a human being,” Marshall said.

The non-dementia/Alzheimer’s resident also benefits from scrapbooks, she said, noting the appreciation of Sandra Mathews, who doesn’t have memory loss. Mathews was eager to share her story with visitors, who could see she was “not just a person in a nursing home,” Marshall said.

Scrapbooks also help to create positive interactions among residents and their relatives. Heilman said she scurried home at the end of band camp to finish a book because the particular resident was dying. Relatives shared the book with her and later took it to the funeral home, according to Marshall.

Heilman is the daughter of Jon and Suzy Heilman, who is also the leader of Troop 1078, which has just two members – Hannah, and her friend Caroline Marot. Now Heilman is helping Marot with her Gold project.