Reconnecting with earth

For most beautiful souls, eating is relegated to a mindless, mechanical habit. Yet, it has a depth that cannot be ignored. Nutrients in food derived from nature are the keystone of perfect health. Would God create anything less than perfect?

Americans eat redonkulous quantities of food, but a predominantly processed food diet lacks life-supporting vitamin nutrition; 91 percent don’t meet minimum recommendations for vegetable consumption, according to a new U.S. report and the CDC. Subsequently, Americans suffer third-world malnourishment in the 21st century.

Each cell that constitutes your unique, beautiful self was programed by the celestial manufacturer to express perfect health from the day you were born. However, they need your assistance. God makes food for the birds but doesn’t feed them. The temple requires many different vitamins and minerals crucial for body development and disease prevention. Nutrient deficiencies create disease, infections, obesity, allergies, headaches, stress, strokes, fatigue, ulcers, bowel and colon problems, tumors, cancer, kidney failure, heartburn, a weak immune system, viruses, arthritis, blood pressure problems, heart attacks, strokes to name a few. Observe our current plagues of chronic diseases.

The book ‘Brain Food’ reveals, “Food is information: dietary nutrients are biological signals that, upon entering our systems, are ‘read’ by your cells.” So, how legible is your diet to your brain? Our sacred temple was not designed to understand the foreign language of dead and diminished, manmade edible food-like substances, as Omnivore’s Dilemma author Michael Pollen calls it.

Fortunately, countless sleepy heads are awakening to the reality that to become the complete, unique, beautiful being they were meant to be, to perform their life’s mission, they must reconnect with earth via plant foods diet from local farms and farmer’s market and disconnect from machine cuisine. Fruit and vegetable consumption is crucial for creating health. Plant foods help lower a person’s risk of chronic illnesses such as obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes. (Harvard & WHO)

Sickly Americans must focus their thoughts on overcoming our programmed behavior implanted over a lifetime of following the disastrous Standard American Diet. (JAMA LANCET). It’s not easy reconnecting. Changing your diet is like changing your religion. It’s that built in. I’ve learned and accepted it’s human nature to wait until something goes terribly wrong with a person’s health before dietary changes are made. You can wakeup and reconnect… one compassionate, educated step at a time and become the best version of your awesome self.