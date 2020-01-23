24 Foundation to host Southside Happy Hour fundraiser for cancer

24 Foundation rolls into its 2020 season of its signature fundraiser – 24 Indianapolis, by creating care packages for cancer patients followed by a happy hour celebration Friday, Jan. 24. The 9th Annual 24 Indianapolis is a charity non-competitive cycling and walking event geared for all ages and abilities raising funds to support cancer navigation and survivorship for all that runs from Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

24 Indianapolis will host:

Event creating care packages for cancer patients at Thrivent Financial (Meridian Mark II, first floor training room, 11711 North Meridian St., Carmel, Ind. 46032) from 11 a.m. – noon

Happy Hour celebration at Ellison Brewery + Spirits (501 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, Ind., 46225) from 5 – 8 p.m.

“We are excited to make a huge splash in Indianapolis in 2020 following a record-breaking year in 2019,” said Katy Ryan, executive director of 24 Foundation. “We look forward to celebrating throughout Indy and getting as many people as possible involved in 24 Indianapolis to help create local impact to change the course of cancer.”

The event will roll through the Butler-Tarkington’s neighborhood during the 24-hour event. 24 Foundation efforts mean more than funding research and going beyond a cure, as the organization invests in services to untangle the maze of appointments, tests, treatments after diagnosis and funding programs to increase the quality of life for survivors.

Anyone registering online at 24Foundation.org from Thursday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. to Friday, Jan. 24 at 11:59 p.m. will receive a 24 percent discount when using promo code REG24. This will be the only time in 2020 that a discounted registration will be offered for 24 Indianapolis.

The regular registration fee for riders ages 12 and up is $50 and for child riders ages 8-11 is $30. The regular registration fee for adult walkers is $50 and for youth walkers (ages 4-17) is $30. Participants can sign up to walk as many laps as they would like on the loop, located on the sidewalk alongside the cycling course. There is also a virtual participant category for $25 for those who aren’t able to ride or walk but would still like to fundraise.

Butler University and the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood will serve as home to the event’s headquarters – known as “Hub 24” – where participants come together in a festival setting to camp, eat and recharge when not out on the course. In the past 19 years, 24 Foundation event participants in Indianapolis and Charlotte, N.C. have raised more than $22 million to support local and national cancer navigation and survivorship programs and services.

Funds raised support local cancer beneficiaries including: Franciscan Health Cancer Center, Casting for Recovery, I.W.I.N. Foundation, Little Red Door Cancer Agency and Pink Ribbon Connection.

For more information about 24 Foundation and 24 Foundation Indianapolis, visit 24Foundation.org.