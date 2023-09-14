2023 Fall Festivals

Celebrate the change of colors and cooler temps with some local autumn fun

Fall festivities are in full swing on the Southside. From savoring the flavors of apple and pumpkin spice to shopping handmade items or listening to live music – there’s no shortage of entertainment this season. Here are some local ways to celebrate the change of seasons:

A Fall Market • Shop 25+ vendors and their handmade, homemade, boutique, antique and unique gifts and products! This event is hosted by: Resources of Hope – a local non-profit. All proceeds will provide support for foster and kinship youth of Johnson County and the surrounding counties. Admission: $3, 10 and under are free or free with a new package of socks and underwear. | When: Sept. 16, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Where: New Hope Church, 5307 W. Fairview Road, Greenwood. | Info: Lmmoore547@gmail.com for more information

Beech Grove Fall Festival • Join for rides, games, food, booths, entertainment. Saturday, join to watch the parade at noon and Saturday-only craft fair! | When: Sept. 13 – 15, 6 – 11 p.m. and Sept. 16, 12:30 – 11 p.m. | Where: Main Street, 3rd to 6th Avenues, Beech Grove. | Info: bgpromoters.org/fall-festival

Harvest Moon Festival • This year’s festival includes a car cruise-in from 12 – 4 p.m., petting zoo, face painting, and craft vendors from 12 – 5 p.m., food trucks, beer/wine from 12 – 9 p.m., Le Rose Dance Academy from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. and a fun zone and live music from 5 – 9 p.m. | When: Sept. 16. | Where: Downtown Bargersville. | Info: facebook.com/bargersvilletown

Join festivalgoers at the Beech Grove Fall Festival’s parade this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Beech Grove Promoter’s Club)

2023 Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Fall Festival • This annual festival includes amusement rides, food, live music, handcrafted items and much more! | When: Sept. 22, 5 – 10 p.m. and Sept. 23, 12 – 10 p.m. | Where: Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 5901 Olive Branch Road, Greenwood. | Info: ss-fc.org

Holy Name of Jesus Parish Oktoberfest • Kids’ zone, beer garden, food, health fair, raffle, live music: Friday, Monarch Band and the Woomblies Rock Orchestra, Saturday, Colin Hawk and Trainwreck, free admission. | When: Sept. 29-30, Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m. | Where: 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove | Info: (317) 784-5454; parishadmin@holyname.cc

Waterman’s Fall Harvest Festival • The event includes a massive ball pit, tractor tire mountain slide, corn maze, straw maze, football toss, basketball throw, duckpin bowling, spinning pumpkin, Tire-Pit Annie, tractor playground, human hamster wheels, train rides, tractor rides to the pumpkin patch, apple cider slushies and all the Fall treats! | When: Sept. 30 – Oct. 31,  9 a.m.- 8 p.m. | Where: Two locations: 7010 E. Raymond St. and 1100 N. IN-37, Indianapolis. | Info: facebook.com/WatermansFamilyFarm

Monster Mash • Every Halloween, Greenwood trick or treaters don their costumes for a spooktacular celebration. Monster Mash highlights include trick or treating,  music, food, and much more. | When: Oct. 20, 6 – 8:30 p.m. | Where: Craig Park, 10 E. Smith Valley Road, Greenwood. | Info: greenwood.in.gov