2023 Fall Festivals

Fall festivities are in full swing on the Southside. From savoring the flavors of apple and pumpkin spice to shopping handmade items or listening to live music – there’s no shortage of entertainment this season. Here are some local ways to celebrate the change of seasons:

A Fall Market • Shop 25+ vendors and their handmade, homemade, boutique, antique and unique gifts and products! This event is hosted by: Resources of Hope – a local non-profit. All proceeds will provide support for foster and kinship youth of Johnson County and the surrounding counties. Admission: $3, 10 and under are free or free with a new package of socks and underwear. | When: Sept. 16, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Where: New Hope Church, 5307 W. Fairview Road, Greenwood. | Info: Lmmoore547@gmail.com for more information

Beech Grove Fall Festival • Join for rides, games, food, booths, entertainment. Saturday, join to watch the parade at noon and Saturday-only craft fair! | When: Sept. 13 – 15, 6 – 11 p.m. and Sept. 16, 12:30 – 11 p.m. | Where: Main Street, 3rd to 6th Avenues, Beech Grove. | Info: bgpromoters.org/fall-festival

Harvest Moon Festival • This year’s festival includes a car cruise-in from 12 – 4 p.m., petting zoo, face painting, and craft vendors from 12 – 5 p.m., food trucks, beer/wine from 12 – 9 p.m., Le Rose Dance Academy from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. and a fun zone and live music from 5 – 9 p.m. | When: Sept. 16. | Where: Downtown Bargersville. | Info: facebook.com/bargersvilletown

2023 Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Fall Festival • This annual festival includes amusement rides, food, live music, handcrafted items and much more! | When: Sept. 22, 5 – 10 p.m. and Sept. 23, 12 – 10 p.m. | Where: Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 5901 Olive Branch Road, Greenwood. | Info: ss-fc.org

Holy Name of Jesus Parish Oktoberfest • Kids’ zone, beer garden, food, health fair, raffle, live music: Friday, Monarch Band and the Woomblies Rock Orchestra, Saturday, Colin Hawk and Trainwreck, free admission. | When: Sept. 29-30, Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m. | Where: 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove | Info: (317) 784-5454; parishadmin@holyname.cc

Waterman’s Fall Harvest Festival • The event includes a massive ball pit, tractor tire mountain slide, corn maze, straw maze, football toss, basketball throw, duckpin bowling, spinning pumpkin, Tire-Pit Annie, tractor playground, human hamster wheels, train rides, tractor rides to the pumpkin patch, apple cider slushies and all the Fall treats! | When: Sept. 30 – Oct. 31, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. | Where: Two locations: 7010 E. Raymond St. and 1100 N. IN-37, Indianapolis. | Info: facebook.com/WatermansFamilyFarm

Monster Mash • Every Halloween, Greenwood trick or treaters don their costumes for a spooktacular celebration. Monster Mash highlights include trick or treating, music, food, and much more. | When: Oct. 20, 6 – 8:30 p.m. | Where: Craig Park, 10 E. Smith Valley Road, Greenwood. | Info: greenwood.in.gov