Person arrested, named in shooting death of Whiteland High School student

A person has been arrested in the shooting death of Temario Stokes Jr., a 16-year-old sophomore student at Whiteland High School who was waiting for a bus stop around the area of Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive (southwest of W. Worthsville Road and US 31 intersection) this morning before 7 a.m.

Police have not released a name of the person arrested.

Greenwood Community High School. Greenwood Middle School, and Greenwood Christian Academy were on lockdown following the shooting.

Witnesses informed police that an individual in a black hoodie shot the victim several times and then ran off on foot. Police believe this was a targeted shooting.

An Indiana State Police helicopter and drones are searching for the suspect.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp. Superintendent Dr. Patrick Spray has released the following statement:

It is a sad day for The Clark-Pleasant school community. It is with a heavy heart that we report that one of our high school students has died after being shot near his bus stop earlier this morning, near US 31 and Worthsville Road. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends and also to his classmates and teachers at Whiteland Community High School.

Greenwood Police are handling the investigation, interviewing witnesses and searching for the suspect near the scene. Clark-Pleasant Police Department is securing all of our school buildings today and extra officers have been brought in to assist.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation will bring in additional mental health/grief counselors to help students deal with this tragic incident as needed. We will have more information on the investigation as we get it.

Dr. Patrick Spray

Superintendent

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp.