12 Center Grove student-athletes commit to colleges

By Jacob Musselman

November 19, 2021 Jacob Musselman

Back row: Aidan Murphy, Sam Hord, Jacob Wilson, Ben Clarkston, Tyler Cerny, Drew Rowen. Front row: Luke Beetz, Katie Egenolf, Bella Hodges, Peyton Murphy, Skyler Sichting, Sam Griffith. (Photo provided by Center Grove Schools)

Collegiate—Twelve CGHS student-athletes have committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. They participated in the Fall Collegiate Signing Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10. 

The student-athletes include:  

Luke Beetz – Golf (Marian University)

Tyler Cerny – Baseball (Indiana University)

Ben Clarkston – Swim (Ball State University)

Katie Egenolf – Volleyball (Ball State University)

Sam Griffith – Baseball (Oakland University)

Bella Hodges – Cross Country/Track (Purdue Fort Wayne)

Sam Hord – Golf (Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis)

Aidan Murphy – Baseball (Delgado Community College)

Peyton Murphy – Soccer (University of Southern Indiana)

Drew Rowen – Golf (University of Indianapolis)

Skyler Sichting – Track (Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis)

Jacob Wilson – Baseball (University of Dayton)

 