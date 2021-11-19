12 Center Grove student-athletes commit to colleges

Collegiate—Twelve CGHS student-athletes have committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. They participated in the Fall Collegiate Signing Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The student-athletes include:

Luke Beetz – Golf (Marian University)

Tyler Cerny – Baseball (Indiana University)

Ben Clarkston – Swim (Ball State University)

Katie Egenolf – Volleyball (Ball State University)

Sam Griffith – Baseball (Oakland University)

Bella Hodges – Cross Country/Track (Purdue Fort Wayne)

Sam Hord – Golf (Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis)

Aidan Murphy – Baseball (Delgado Community College)

Peyton Murphy – Soccer (University of Southern Indiana)

Drew Rowen – Golf (University of Indianapolis)

Skyler Sichting – Track (Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis)

Jacob Wilson – Baseball (University of Dayton)