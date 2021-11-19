12 Center Grove student-athletes commit to colleges

Collegiate—Twelve CGHS student-athletes have committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. They participated in the Fall Collegiate Signing Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The student-athletes include:
Luke Beetz – Golf (Marian University)
Tyler Cerny – Baseball (Indiana University)
Ben Clarkston – Swim (Ball State University)
Katie Egenolf – Volleyball (Ball State University)
Sam Griffith – Baseball (Oakland University)
Bella Hodges – Cross Country/Track (Purdue Fort Wayne)
Sam Hord – Golf (Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis)
Aidan Murphy – Baseball (Delgado Community College)
Peyton Murphy – Soccer (University of Southern Indiana)
Drew Rowen – Golf (University of Indianapolis)
Skyler Sichting – Track (Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis)
Jacob Wilson – Baseball (University of Dayton)