YouthBuild Indy Recruiting for 2017 Program Session Spots

The 2017 YouthBuild Indy class is recruiting to fill openings available for Opportunity Youth to complete high school and begin a career pathway. Marion County residents between the ages of 18-24 should sign up now. In Marion County, an estimated 30,000 “Opportunity Youth” residents, are without a high school diploma or equivalent, not in school or not in the labor force, and are on a path to crime and sustained poverty. For the past eight years, YouthBuild Indy has provided young adults in Marion County with education, work readiness and leadership training to help find a pathway to high school equivalency completion, nationally recognized construction credentials and healthcare certifications, as well as logistics and culinary training. The program, which ranks in the top 15 of all national YouthBuild programs for education achievements, is a partner in Mayor Hogsett’s Project Indy summer jobs initiative, and was cited as a best practice in the ‘Your Life Matters’ Promise Zone initiative, is currently recruiting for the 2017 class. YouthBuild Indy is open to Marion County residents, ages 18-24, who do not have a high school diploma or equivalency, and face barriers to employment. Participants of YouthBuild Indy are given the opportunity to improve the community by transforming abandoned houses into valuable, low-income housing, and are eligible for weekly earn and learn pay during the program. “YouthBuild Indy provides a clear pathway for young adults to career success and financial stability,” said Rodney Bussell, YouthBuild Indy program manager. “We want to grow and strengthen our community by offering the opportunity to earn valuable skills while rehabbing the area.” th Street, Suite 308, or call Registration is open for the 2017 session, and interested residents should visit the YouthBuild Indy offices, located at 2605 East 25Street, Suite 308, or call 317-602-3260 Since 2008, YouthBuild Indy has served more than 200 residents and is currently recruiting up to 35 for the upcoming session. To date, 81 percent of program participants have earned a diploma or certification. YouthBuild Indy is part of the national YouthBuild program and operated locally by EmployIndy, Marion County’s workforce development board, with 80 percent of its funding coming from the United States Department of Labor.