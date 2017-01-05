The winning ticket: Sarah Taylor is appointed to direct Hoosier Lottery

Posted January 5, 2017 By Nicole Davis

Sarah Taylor is reappointed as executive director of the Hoosier Lottery after the organization celebrates its best fiscal year to date

Under the direction of Perry Township resident Sarah Taylor, the Hoosier Lottery celebrated its best fiscal year ever in 2016. Now that she’s been reappointed by Governor-Elect Eric Holcomb to serve as executive director under his administration, beginning Jan. 9, Taylor said she’s prepared to take things to the next level.

“Each and every day, I continue to learn so much more bout the lottery,” she said. “Like other industries, things change over time. You’re trying to stay engaging to your players. You’re trying to have products that they enjoy. The way they learn about your products changes over time. You can’t keep everything the same.”

Sarah is originally from Greencastle, Ind. She attended Indiana University – Bloomington, graduating from the School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Right out of college, she interned at the Statehouse, where she met many legislators and government officials.

In 1994, Sarah ran for Marion County Clerk and was elected for two four-year terms.

“County Clerks in Indiana are responsible for putting on the elections, whether it’s presidential, township or city,” she said. “That’s quite an undertaking in a county our size. County Clerks are responsible for all the financial records and court related records for the court system. That was a fascinating job and I really enjoyed it.”

From there, Sarah worked with a technology firm, then a consulting firm for local and state governments. When Mayor Greg Ballard came into office in 2008, Sarah was appointed as a cabinet member, director of constituent services. She served in that role for five and a half years.

“It was about citizen engagement, services citizens needed and the ease they can communicate with local government and in turn, us engage them,” Sarah said. “That included the Mayor’s Action Center, a contact center for citizens. I oversaw it. That became a very special project. We developed an online way to request those services, and in turn a mobile app which still exists.”

Another part of her role with the city was to help analyze how the city handled requests. They did that by implementing Six Sigma, a set of techniques for process improvement, typically used in businesses, and Key Performance Indicators.

“Through that, the city’s government culture changed to include process improvement,” Sarah said. “We could measure how the contact center was doing, measure how fast we fill a pot hold or how fast we pick the trash up. It involved technology, people, processes and that was one of the highlights I had with the city of Indianapolis. It was so nice to return to government, and use a little bit I learned from the corporate side of things.”

Sarah later met Governor Mike Pence, which led to her appointment as executive director of the Hoosier Lottery in 2013.

“Even though I was passionate about always working with government, it really was on the city and local government side,” she said. “I still think the Hoosier Lottery was nowhere on my radar, and I’m glad to get this opportunity. Quite honestly, I didn’t know a lot about lotteries and how they work. I do know about customer service and operations.”

The Hoosier Lottery began in 1989, after Indiana residents approved a referendum to allow it. Sixty percent of revenue are paid to the lottery winners – $11.46 billion in prizes paid since 1989. Retailers receive a commission for selling the products. After paying operation costs, revenues generated from the lottery are divided into three funds: teacher retirement fund, local police and firefighter pensions and the Build Indiana Fund which goes toward the motor vehicle excise tax to offset the cost for taxpayers.

“Because it’s a quasi agency and it’s focused on maximizing revenue for the state of Indiana, which is really our main mission here, it gives you a lot of opportunity to learn about the business aspect,” Sarah said. “Businesses are concerned about the bottom line, marketing. You’re filling things statutorily here, but it’s in a more entrepreneurial way.”

In its 2015-16 fiscal year, the Hoosier Lottery contributed $5 billion to those three funds, it’s largest contribution to date.

“Even if you don’t play, we like to keep you informed about where those proceeds go,” Sarah said. “If they do play, we want them to know what that means to the state of Indiana, the winners and the economy. I love anything that informs players and the citizens more about us so we’re looking for those opportunities (such as) the way we engage with our players like the free mobile app.”

As Sarah came in as executive director, the steps were being taken for the Hoosier Lottery to receive certification from the World Lottery Association. It received level 4 certification, the highest level possible, as only one in three U.S. states to earn it, in December 2015. This certification shows that the organization is committed to responsible gaming.

“We’re in the lottery world,” Sarah said. “We’re selling products, but it’s extremely important that we do it in a responsible way. We train employees and retailers and the way we make decisions about games all involve a strategy around commitments. Of those commitments, we engage daily in thinking about responsible gaming, the products we offer, how we offer them, how we keep people informed. We have a phone number if maybe someone have a gambling concern. We offer a financial literacy course, developed through Ivy Tech. The way we advertise has a certain code of conduct… You want to make sure you offer tasteful products, that are fun and engaging, that are appropriate and help us maximize revenue to the state of Indiana.”

Marketing while keeping what the people want and need in mind is one of Sarah’s strengths, said Dennis Rosebrough, director of public relations.

““Through Sara’s career as an elected official then constituent services, (she has) that eye for the citizen,” he said. “Others of us might be looking at the bottom line, but the citizen perspective has been a valuable asset Sarah has brought to the lottery. I’ve seen her in action where she perceives things with that set of glasses on to make sure that the game is appropriate for Indiana and meets those criteria of being a responsible game… No one else looks at it from the same insight that she does. It’s really a keen eye that Sarah’s developed, to be that watchdog, that final sign off to make sure we’re doing it right.”

Taylor was recently elected Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee for the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) which is comprised of the 36 state lotteries who participate in Powerbal. A year ago, Powerball, the largest jackpot game sold in 44 states had a $1.6 million run, the largest in the United States.

With a year of record-breaking sales, Sarah doesn’t plan on slowing down. By constantly looking at changes to games, studying how players and retailers feel about those changes, she said things continue to head in the right direction.