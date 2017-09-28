Why we need vitamins

Each week as I write this column, I’m energized by my brush with the Grim Reaper and the deals I made with God. “My life in return for….?” So, on my death bed, I promised my creator I would spend my life teaching others the power of food: what keeps our holy temple alive and that the quality of our aliveness is based on our choices. Our Temple can’t produce all of the nutrients that we need to function properly, so we must eat them.

Many people refuse to admit malnutrition is a problem in the US. When we eat processed food, and don’t eat from God’s Apothecary, we naturally become vitamin deficient: the welcome mat for disease. The American diet has no soul or worthy vitamins.



If your busy lifestyle causes you to skip meals, regularly eat the same old dead, processed foods, you are probably, no, you ARE vitamin deficient. And that breaks my heart, considering plant-based foods are easily available to everyone; plant foods that explode with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can prevent and even treat many of today’s diseases. Beyond any doubt, the best source of vitamins come from plant foods, not a factory.

What are vitamins and why do we need them? A vitamin is any of a group of organic compounds essential for normal growth and nutrition and are required in small quantities in the diet because they cannot be produced by the temple. Vitamins activate your holy temple’s 1000’s of assiduous mechanisms performing functions that continue your life.

Do Vitamins work? There are many supplements available that can boost the vitamin content in your Temple. And yes, many reports say vitamins don’t work. And some do not. Lots of fakery out there. Quality is everything. This is why I suggest doing research and not buying artificial vitamins at a grocery or pharmacy. Instead, make a friend at your community health grocer and ask questions. ‘Food based’ vitamins, minerals, and enzymes are supreme and more easily absorbed. Food based multivitamins are often considered one of the best options for improving the health of your earth suit.

Can’t be happy when you eat crappy. So, if you want to change this wacky, hateful, intolerant world and make it kinder and gentler. First take care of yourself. Reconnect with mother earth and become a shining light.