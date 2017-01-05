What’s your reality?

Beech Grove native Kent Bye interviews leaders in virtual reality technologies in his Voices of VR Podcast

More than 200 million virtual reality (VR) headsets are predicted to be sold by 2020. This rapidly-evolving technology gained a lot of interest with the first consumer product launched in 2016. It has the potential to change society in a number of ways, but what is its ultimate potential?

Beech Grove native Kent Bye has spent the past two years asking leaders in the field that very question. He is putting the answers he’s received into a book, Ultimate Potential of VR, to be released early this year.

“VR has the potential to change many different domains of human experience,” Kent said. “To me, it’s a revolutionary new communication medium that will change every dimension of our society, just like internet has done. I think VR has the potential to have as vast of an impact. Eventually, at some point, instead of looking at computer screens, these will all be immersive computing platforms that we will wear over our faces in the next 5 to 10 years. There are a lot of paradigm shifts that will happen to take the technology from 2d to 3d to make the technology more human in a lot of ways.”

Kent graduated from Beech Grove High School in 1994. His senior year of high school, he got involved in telecommunications and video production. He was also interested in math and science. When choosing colleges, he was torn between a creative path or technical path. He chose technical, and attended Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, earning a degree in electrical engineering. Though he now lives in Portland, Ore., he will travel to Beech Grove to visit his parents, Bruce and Ilze Bye.

After college, while living in Baltimore, Kent worked in engineering for defense contractors, and began making films at the same time. In 2009 he worked with an open source content management system called Drupal and began doing podcasts, interviewing more than 200 people in two to three years.

“When VR came along, it was a completely new communications medium that I thought combined all my skills of technical and creative, filmmaking and audio,” he said. “I started going to all of the different consumer gatherings and documenting it as part of an oral history but also to learn about the new medium and create VR experiences myself.”

Kent bought the Developer’s Kit One (DK1) Oculus Rift, a virtual reality headset, on Jan. 1, 2014.

“It was one of those things you go into a VR experience and it tricks your mind into thinking you’re in another world,” he said. “One of the things I talk about is just like the Gutenberg press with the creation of books was able to capture information and knowledge in a new way, VR is able to capture human experience in a way that we never been able to do before. It’s able to trick our perceptual systems into thinking we are actually having an experience. Just as books were able to spur the renaissance, we’re at the beginning of a new renaissance of being able to democratize human experience.”

Kent soon after began the Voices of VR Podcast, voicesofvr.com. In two years, he interviewed more than 500 leaders in the virtual reality industry, from those working behind the scenes to executives of large companies. He travels to conferences across the globe to see the latest cutting-edge technology and experiences, talking to people who create them.

“There are a number of roles I play – a journalist covering the scene, an oral historian tracking the evolution of this medium, and I am a content creator,” he said. “So I’m talking to people about the best practices and helping reflect back to the community all of this information. It’s helping to inspire the creatives to know what’s happening in the field and keep up with something that’s changing very quickly.”

His podcast is now the number one news source when it comes to VR technology. His work is funded through advertising on his website, and largely by user support at patreon.com/voicesofvr.

“It took about a year and a half to get funders and get to the point where the community decided to really participate and chip in to the podcast,” Kent said. “It took awhile to build up an audience and a fanbase. It’s a hot topic so a lot of people are interested in it. The more I am authentic and present, the more it will grow… You have to have that experience to really understand it. Once people have that experience, they’re like ‘this is going to change everything.’ They want to learn more. They end up turning to my podcast to see all of the different ways virtual reality will impact our society.”

Kent said his favorite interviews are with the people that are pushing the cutting edge, doing things that he hasn’t talked about or maybe even thought about yet. One such interview was with Tom Furness, who has been working in VR for more than 50 years.

“He has been laying the groundwork in all different ways,” he said. “I asked him the ultimate potential of VR. He said well, the ultimate potential of reality is reality. The more you go into VR, the more you can appreciate how amazing the real world is. It’s less about escaping into another world, but it’s about having an experience, achieving a state of presence then coming into reality and achieving a state of presence. He said the ultimate potential of VR is reality and that carried a lot of weight for me.”

From the beginning, Kent said his interest has been more in the educational uses of VR. There are enterprise applications to VR, such as with architecture or engineering. Doctors can have a 3D image of their patients and visualize the data in a different way.

He has also expressed interest in the ways it can change human experiences, interactions and the way people think. Google Earth, which was released in November, allows people to travel virtually anywhere on earth. This could allow children to take a field trip, anytime to anywhere. People with mobility issues can break that isolation through use of VR. For Kent, he said the Google Earth experience allowed him to connect with his friends, sharing stories of places they’ve been and being able to see those places as if he was there, too.

“VR is able to have this overview effect of like when astronauts go out into space and they are able to see the whole earth and when they come back down it changes the way they relate to each other and relate to the earth,” he said. “I feel like I had a little bit of that overview effect, changing the way I think about myself in relation to the earth and to other people. To feel like you are with another person in a VR experience is another powerful opportunity to break down geographical barriers, connect other people and cultivate empathy.”

Though to get the most out of the technology, users must set aside the time to immerse themselves.

“It’s like reading a book,” Kent said. “You can’t just sit down and read one paragraph. When you sit down, you make a commitment to do at least a chapter. You have to set aside the time and commit to going into it. I think it will change the way we can focus for long periods of time. It’s actually counteracting a lot of negative aspects of instantaneous information, the short tweet length of our attention span, constant interruption, always needing something new right away, instant gratification. We’re moving away from that with VR. It’s about setting everything aside and really being present.”

Although it’s come a long way in the past couple of years, VR is still in its infancy. Kent said VR has needed three things to succeed as a technology: the technology has to be there, the content creators have to use that technology to its full extent to create relatable experiences, and the audience has to demand the types of experiences that use both the technology and the content.

“Once the consumer VR launched this year, we’re now looking at what are the types of experiences people are drawn to having in VR,” Kent said.

Next in his podcast is a series on artificial intelligence, Voices of AI, to begin early this year. He has conducted 90 interviews with experts, looking at some of the building clocks and concepts to understand how to work with artificial intelligence.

“There’s not a lot of introductory information out there yet,” he said. “I was frustrated and just wanted to talk to the experts and learn about it, just as I was able to bootstrap myself in the VR industry.”

As for the long-term, Kent says he’s always been a maker and he wants to create immersive experiences in VR with the intention to “help people connect with themselves, one another and to the cosmos.”

A virtual timeline:

1930s: A science-fiction story predicted virtual reality

1956: “Sensorama”, the first VR machine, was invented by Morton Heilig.

1966: Thomas A. Furness III created the first flight simulator for the Air Force.

1968: Ivan Sutherland, with help of his student Bob Sproull, created what is considered to be the first virtual reality and augmented reality (AR) head-mounted display (HMD) system.

1972: General Electric Corporation built one of the first computerized flight simulators. It provided 180-degree FOV (Field-of-View) by using three screens surrounding the training cockpit.

1985: Jaron Lanier and Thomas G. Zimmerman founded VPL Research, Inc. This company is known as the first company to sell VR goggles and gloves. Jaron Lanier is credited for popularizing the term Virtual Reality.

1991: Antonio Medina created a virtual reality system to drive the Mars robot rovers from Earth. This system also known as “Computer Simulated Teleoperation”. This same year, SEGA announced the SEGA VR headset. This headset can be used arcade games and Mega Drive console. Virtuality launched and shocked the VR industry at that time with its new level of immersiveness. It is also the first mass-produced VR entertainment system that can support multi-player and networked.

1995: Nintendo produced the Virtual Boy console with 3D monochrome video games.

1999: The Matrix film became popular, a sci-fi film depicting a future where reality perceived by most humans is actually a similated reality.

2010: Google introduced a stereoscopic 3D mode version of Street View.

2011: Palmer Luckey creates the first prototype of Oculus Rift.

2014: Facebook acquired Oculus VR, a virtual reality headset company, for $2 billion.Sony announced Project Morpheus, a VR headset for PlayStation 4 (PS4). Google released the “Cardboard”, a virtual reality headset for smartphones, made out of cardboard.

2016: The HTC Vive was released, with two wireless hand controllers and three sensors called lighthouses, to be placed in a room and give a full-room experience. Users can stand up and move around a space as they play games. Sony’s PlayStation VR was released.