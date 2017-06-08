Weekly Movie Review: Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman; The brightest star in DC’s universe

While summer will not officially begin for another couple of weeks, as far as Hollywood is concerned, the hottest season of the year is in full swing. Some the year’s most anticipated blockbusters have already opened in theaters like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Alien: Covenant and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Additionally, the summer has already had its share of bombs like Snatched and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Regardless, the summer box office season still has a ways to go, but arguably the biggest film of the season hit theaters this past weekend.

Wonder Woman is the story of superhero Diana (Gal Gadot), princess of the Amazons and her quest to kill Ares, the Greek god of war. The film begins with our heroine as a child as she watches and mimics the moves of her all-female society’s warriors. Diana yearns to be on the battlefield, to be a soldier and fight for the innocent and those unable to protect themselves. Despite Diana’s many persistent and impassioned pleas to receive warrior training, her mother, the queen, remains steadfast in her opposition to the idea. Unwilling to take no for an answer, Diana goes behind her mother’s back and begins receiving instruction in the way of the warrior from her aunt. However, a plane crash changes her life forever, forcing her to put her training to the test.

After saving the life of British spy Steve Trenor (Chris Pine), the first man she’s ever seen, Diana hears tales about “the war to end all wars,” WWI. Almost instantly, Diana is convinced Ares is behind all the death and destruction. Soon after Diana is on the battlefield deflecting bullets and killing German soldiers with little effort. She’s unstoppable; no one has answers for this mysterious woman. However, a force reveals itself that may prove to be too powerful even Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman is yet another attempt from DC to right the ship after last year’s disappointing Suicide Squad and the even worse Batman and Superman flick. Luckily, the third time appears to have been the charm. Gal Gadot as the iconic heroine is excellent. She’s tough and brutal whenever necessary as she disposes of German soldiers, but is also able to handle the film’s surprisingly large amount of humor with ease. Chris Pine as Wonder Woman’s love interest and sidekick also provides a solid performance.

As far as the story goes, it’s nearly as pleasant as the performances of its two leads. The film adequately tells Wonder Woman’s origin and yet, still manages to tell a full story, showcasing the superhero in her first fight to save the world from annihilation. However, the film’s biggest flaw is due to the writing. Late, late in the film, there is a twist that essentially comes out of left field, so much so that it almost feels tacked on.

Despite two previous very big swings and misses, DC has connected in a big way with Wonder Woman. At this point, Wonder Woman looks to be the brightest star in the DC universe. 4 out of 5.