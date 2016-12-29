Weekly Movie Review: Top 10 films of ’16

To say 2016 has been an odd year would be a severe understatement. From Brexit to the Chicago Cubs wining the World Series to Donald Trump winning the presidency, this year has provided plenty of twists and turns. This year has also delivered a wide spectrum of film, everything from the completely unwatchable (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), to the award worthy and everything in between. Here are the 10 best films of 2016:

10. Don’t Breathe – Well written, genuinely creepy and chilling horror flick that will stay with you long after viewing. Easily the best horror film 2016 provided.

9. Bad Moms – Plenty of laughs, most of which comes via the hilarious Kathryn Hahn, makes this comedy one of the year’s best. The best female-led comedy since 2011’s Bridesmaids.

8. Demolition – Jake Gyllenhaal’s terrific performance in this character driven film about a man coping with loss makes this one the eight best film of the entire year.

7. Deadpool- Excessively violent, crass, profane, hilarious and a whole lot of fun. A top ten list would not be complete without including this gem from Marvel.

6. The Bronze – Melissa Rauch’s (The Big Bang Theory) hysterical portrayal of a foul-mouthed, washed-up gymnast combined with a story full of heart make this one of 2016’s best.

5. The Shallows – Likely the year’s biggest and most pleasant surprise, The Shallows succeeds with terrific cinematography, a strong lead performance and a simple, yet effective story.

4. Sully – The always-dependable Tom Hanks and Aaron Eckhart’s impressive work in a supporting role are why this is one of the year’s best.

3. Money Monster – George Clooney and Julia Roberts are both terrific in this immensely entertaining, nail-biting flick.

2. Manchester by the Sea – Casey Affleck’s likely Oscar-winning performance and the equally solid writing are why this is easily the second best film of the entire year.

1. Hacksaw Ridge – Touching story, breath-taking visuals, a strong lead performance and Mel Gibson’s direction all combine to make this one the best film of 2016.