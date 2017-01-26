Weekly Movie Review: Split

Posted January 26, 2017 in Adam Staten

Split; Another forgetful January release

Some people and even a number of issues are so polarizing, so divisive that merely mentioning them can lead to elevated blood pressures and loud, heated discussions. In politics, the most obvious and polarizing name that comes to mind is our newly-inaugurated president, Donald Trump. In everything from sports to music and television, there are topics that evoke strong, passionate emotions. In the world of film, director M. Night Shyamalan is one of those polarizing figures; his films are either loved or hated. This weekend saw the release of his latest project.

Split is a dark, psychological thriller about the abduction of three teenage of girls by a man with a number of personalities. As the film opens, the three adolescent females are attempting to leave a shopping mall when a stranger enters their vehicles and administers some type of spray, knocking out the girls. When the girls finally come to they are locked in a windowless room as they struggle to figure out where they are being held captive.

Over the course of their captivity and while trying to figure a way out, the girls meet a stern maintenance worker, a 50-year-old woman, a 9-year-old boy and a man who was abused by his mother as a child. Unfortunately, all of those extremely diverse personalities reside in one man. While all the personalities vary in their voice, mannerisms and dress, they all have one consistent warning: The Beast. The many different characters warn the girls that the beast is coming and that he isn’t likely to be pleased with them.

James McAvoy, who plays the man with many personalities, is excellent. He switches from character to character, from accent to accent, often in the same scene, with remarkable ease and is unbelievably convincing. McAvoy’s performance is definitely the highlight in this creepy, dark tale.

Like with most films, but certainly any M. Night Shyamalan film, the writing is where it either succeeds or fails. Unfortunately, it’s the writing the once again does this one in. There are too many scenes of characters doing nothing more than talking, wasting the tension and suspense built up on several occasions. And the film is about a half hour too long.

Split is not the worst thing from Shyamalan. However, it repeatedly squanders opportunities to become more than just another forgetful film. 2.5 out of 5.