Weekly Movie Review: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Homecoming; The best Spiderman film, yet

Uncomfortable, increasing levels of humidity. Sweltering temperatures. Boisterous and colorful firework displays. A substantial increase in the amount of time spent in and around bodies of water. All of those previously mentioned are well-known activities and features that normally accompany June, July and August. Another part of summer that is quickly becoming as typical as Indiana’s rather unpleasant weather conditions is the onslaught of superhero films that begin popping up at the theater during the summertime. This weekend sees the release of yet another superhero film.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is yet another film featuring the man/teen with the superhuman abilities of a spider. Instead of continuing with the Spiderman story set in motion with the film from a few years ago, Spider-Man: Homecoming is a reboot of the franchise. The film introduces a new actor playing Spidey, a new Aunt May, and an entirely new feel and look to the franchise.

In the opening moments, we’re introduced to villain, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), as his company’s disaster recovery effort is unexpectedly shutdown by government bureaucrats. Toomes doesn’t take too kindly to this announcement, becomes Vulture and begins wrecking havoc around the city. This sets Spidey and Vulture in motion for a destructive collision course, which threatens the lives of many.

The film also takes a slightly different approach to Spiderman. Peter Parker is already the famous web-slinger, but he’s still learning how to be a superhero, with the help of an Avenger.

Without a doubt Michael Keaton is the highlight of the entire film. Instead of being just another generic superhero villain, he’s so good at being bad and steals each and every scene in which he appears. Tom Holland, as Spiderman, is also terrific and is the best one yet to don the spidey suit.

The direction of Spider-Man: Homecoming is also surprisingly strong. The film moves along with a rapid pace throughout, never lingering in any particular scene longer than what is necessary. Additionally, there is also an astonishingly large amount of comedic material present. Whenever the story does get a tad slow at various points, the comedy is a welcomed distraction.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a welcomed change of direction in the story of the famous web-slinger. While not the best film of the year, it’s still likely the best film of the summer. 4 out of 5.