Weekly Movie Review: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales; a fitting conclusion to the series

All good things must come to an end. Likewise, horrible situations or events also have inevitable conclusions. One could easily make the argument that life is nothing more than a series of beginnings and endings. Relationships have beginnings, middles and endings. Employment situations, conversations and unfortunately, human lives all follow this similar pattern. However, for the majority of people the most glaringly obvious example of this pattern are stories. All stories, no matter how dull or interesting have a starting and an ending point. One popular film series, having run its course, recently reached its inevitable conclusion.

Continuing in the saga of the popular and constantly inebriated Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is the conclusion to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean series of films. This last film begins with Will Turner’s son, Henry, convinced he’s found a way to break all the curses associated with the sea. His plan? Find the mythological Trident of Poseidon. Along the way, Henry encounters Carina, an orphaned girl who goes on and on about a book in her possession that, with the use of the stars, will guide her to a mysterious and undiscovered island. But their plans encounter a very big snag: Jack Sparrow.

Jack Sparrow, being Jack Sparrow, has accumulated a vast number of enemies over the years. Captain Salazar, having been dealt a hand worse than death, holds Captain Jack personally responsible. And now of course, Salazar is out to exact his revenge and doesn’t care who or what he takes down in the process.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales comes equipped with a fairly simple, straightforward story. It’s so uncomplicated that if it the film were just concerned with telling the story, it’d likely only be 90 minutes long. Instead, the filmmakers seem determined to make a two-hour film and unfortunately, they do. Whenever the story runs out of a place to go, a needless battle or fight scene is interjected. This happens over and over again, much to the detriment of the film.

Like the four previous films, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales incorporates a fair amount of jokes and slapstick humor. However, unlike the other films, the humor here misses much more often than it hits. Sparrow will say a line intended to funny or give a look that’s supposed to be humorous, but it’s not. Nearly all of the jokes are either terribly forced or were used in the other films.

While Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales does have its flaws, it’s still a fitting end to the series. It’s not the best of the pirate films, but it is certainly not the worst either. 3 out of 5.