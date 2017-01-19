Weekly Movie Review: Live by the Night

Posted January 19, 2017 By Adam Staten

Live by Night; Too much story, too little cohesion

Whether we’d like to admit it or not, crime is a part of our everyday lives. Crime and its often-devastating consequences drive many of our decisions. We lock our vehicles and homes, carry firearms for protection and refuse to venture to that side of town after a particular hour. Despite our fear of being a victim of a mugging, identity theft or worse, from The Godfather films, The Departed, Scarface and the seemingly endless string of Law and Order series, crime is a popular subject matter for entertainment. One newly-released film fits very neatly into the popular crime genre.

Live by Night is the story of a Prohibition era bank robber, Joe Coughlin (Ben Affleck). While gangsters and their crime syndicates rule Boston and reach throughout a majority of the country, Joe is determined to stay out of organized crime. However, during one of Joe and his crew’s heists, he encounters Emma (Sienna Miller). Soon after Joe and Emma begin an affair that goes on for some time, and unfortunately for Joe, Emma is also the girlfriend of one of Boston’s biggest crime bosses. Word gets out that Joe and Emma are seeing each other. Emma ends up dead and Joe ends up doing hard time after several cops die when a bank robbery doesn’t go as planned.

Flash forward three years, Joe is released from prison and with vengeance in mind, agrees to work for a rival crime family in order to get kill the man responsible for Emma’s death. Per his agreement with the mob, Joe heads down to central Florida to secure and facilitate illegal shipments of alcohol. Soon after he arrives in his new land, the alcohol begins flowing, bullets start flying and the body count rises.

The way in which Live by Night is structured it’s almost as if there are two separate stories, two separate films. The first part of the film takes place in Boston; we’re introduced to the main characters, both Joe and the eventual antagonists. Then as Joe heads to Florida, we get an entirely new set of characters and storyline that goes in a whole other direction. This setup leaves the film feeling very disjointed, uneven at times and is extremely distracting. It’s nearly the conclusion of the film before the two seemingly independent storylines are tied together.

While there are some flaws in the structure and even the direction of the film, there is one noteworthy performance. Affleck and Chris Cooper as Chief Figgis, are both adequate in their respective roles. Elle Fanning, in a supporting role, as a charismatic teenage minister, steals every scene in which she appears.

Despite, Fanning’s enjoyable performance and a story with a lot of potential, the troubled structure and Affleck’s disappointing direction are too much to overlook. Live by Night is simply a case of trying to do way too much. 2.5 out of 5.