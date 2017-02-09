Weekly Movie Review: The LEGO Batman Movie

Posted February 9, 2017 in Adam Staten, Articles, At Play, At Play, Authors, Movie Review, Night & Day, Opinion By Adam Staten

The LEGO Batman Movie; extremely funny, but with obvious flaws

Within the last couple of years it’s hard to find a film more entertaining than 2014’s The Lego Movie. It was terribly clever, possessing a well-written script with a razor-sharp wit. It was aesthetically pleasing and a whole lot of fun. However, as important and necessary as all of those characteristics are for an enjoyable film, The Lego Movie was also financially successful. It made more than $250 million at the domestic box office. So, it was only a matter of time until another such film would arrive. Now that film is here.

The Lego Batman Movie is not a sequel of 2014 film, but is instead a spinoff. While not the main character in The Lego Movie, Batman was a significant player. This time around the caped crusader is front and center, as indicated by its title. The film begins, as one would expect, with Batman again foiling yet another of the Joker’s dastardly plans. In the process of defeating the crazy clown and saving Gotham, Batman is hit with an undeniable truth: he is incredibly alone.

As Batman begins to come to grips with his life of solitude, The Joker unexpectedly turns himself and his gang of colorful miscreants into the authorities. With all of Gotham’s most notorious criminals behind bars, the city no longer needs a vigilante dishing out justice. Gotham no longer needs Batman. However, nothing is as ever as simple as it seems with The Joker. Soon enough Batman is back in the saddle again, but this time he’s forced to change up his one-man crime-fighting operation.

Much like the 2014 film, The LEGO Batman Movie is extremely funny, again courtesy its witty script. The jokes come fast and furious, with the next one better than the last. The film also never employs lowbrow humor, which is much appreciated. There are plenty of laughs to go around for both the children and adults in the audience.

Despite inciting a ton of laughs, the film is too long. A good 15 minutes could have been cut and nothing would’ve been lost. Even though the jokes remain fresh, the story drags its feet a tad with a number of unnecessary scenes. The film also has issues with pacing. The film moves with a frenetic pace, almost as if it’s trying to condense its story into a specified time frame.

The LEGO Batman Movie is a funny film sure to delight audiences, but its obvious flaws are hard to overlook. Its 2014 predecessor is much superior. 3 out of 5.