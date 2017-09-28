Weekly Movie Review: Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Golden Circle: outrageously fun and entertaining

Summer is officially over. Fall has taken over as the new, current season of the year. Soon, the hotter, more humid days will give way to cooler, more mild and shorter days. Fortunately the terrible film lineup that summer ’17 provided has finally come to an end. Except for a few bright spots, the films that hit theater screens in June, July and August were especially unwatchable. As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end and apparently, the same rings true for the inverse. One new film hopes to get the fall film season off on the right foot.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, picks up soon after the conclusion of the original. The Kingsman, having just saved the world from total annihilation in the first film, are feeling pretty good about themselves, but that doesn’t last long. The simple act of hailing a cab puts their entire organization in danger, literally left picking up the pieces of what remains. With no options remaining, the Kingsman travel to the United States in the hopes of connecting with the Statesman. With the Kingsman and Statesman newfound partnership cemented, things soon start to go south.

Startlingly bluish lines begin inexplicably appearing on the faces and necks of people all over the world. These victims then begin experiencing strange behavior such as sporadic dancing, total paralysis, which ultimately ends in a bloody and violent death. The Kingsman are soon trekking across the globe to find a cure and save hundreds of millions from certain death.

Much like the first film, Kingsman: Golden Circle has a truly absurd, outrageous story that combines insane and over-the-top action sequences with plenty of unexpected laughs. Kingsman: Golden Circle never takes itself serious, reveling in the sheer outlandishness in its story. Not your usual, run-of-the-mill action film, like its predecessor, Golden Circle takes risks, sometimes hitting the mark and sometimes falling flat. It’s something different, which is to be appreciated. However, despite all of this, the Kingsman: Golden Circle still has its problems.

The film is two and a half hours, entirely too long. A number of scenes with characters that don’t factor into the film could have easily been cut, shaving a good 20 minutes off its runtime. Julianne Moore, as the film’s villain, is pretty terrible, surprisingly cringe worthy in every scene in which she appears.

Kingsman: Golden Circle isn’t a perfect film, likely not even the best film this month. However, it’s still outrageously fun and entertaining. 3 out of 5.