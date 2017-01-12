Weekly Movie Review: Fences

Fences; Washington shines brightest in film filled with terrific performances

January and February are typically the time when more indoor-based activities are sought after as a way to avoid the often blisteringly cold wind chills and frigid temperatures. However, the theater in January and February are generally not the place to seek shelter from the winter conditions. With January’s lackluster lineup of new releases thus far, Fences was the film of choice this week.

Fences, based on a play by the same name, is set in 1950s Pittsburgh and is about an African-American family as they deal with the hardships and often difficult circumstances life dishes out. Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) is a confident, happy go-lucky, loving father and husband. Maxson spends his days yearning for more out of life as he empties trashcans for the city of Pittsburgh. Troy’s wife, Rose, is a housewife, who devotes her daily allotment of time cleaning and preparing meals on the family’s modest budget. Cory, Rose and Troy’s son, is a high-school student and football star with dreams of competing in the college ranks.

On the surface, the Maxsons appear to be the ideal family. However, long concealed bitterness and resentment cause one character to make some rather questionable decisions. This leads to massive upheaval throughout the family, threatening to destroy lives and relationships. At the end, everyone in the family learns more about others and themselves.

As previously stated, Fences is based on a play, and for the first quarter or so of the film it certainly resembles one. There are a number of long, drawn out monologues from characters and only a handful of different locations used throughout the film. With film being a visual medium, it leaves you wondering why the characters are telling rather than showing the audience. However, as the film progresses this concern/annoyance eases considerably as more and more action is slowly introduced and utilized in order to tell the story.

The acting throughout the film, from the entire cast is superb. Viola Davis is terrific as Rose Maxson, but once again Washington steals the show as he displays why he continues to be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Washington’s touching and tempered performance of a man who feels cheated by life in a sense is likely to garner himself another Oscar nomination.

With its engaging, original story and outstanding performances from everyone who appears on screen, Fences is one to catch. 4 out of 5