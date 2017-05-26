Weekly Movie Review: Everything, everything

Everything, Everything; Nothing, nothing good here

Emotions are extremely powerful things. They can cause human beings to act in abnormal, irrational or uncharacteristic ways. Additionally, they can also lead to spontaneous, undeserved expressions of kindness. Pickup up a newspaper or turn on the television and acts driven by fear, sadness and anger seem to grab headlines on a daily basis. Unfortunately, displays of love and kindness are nearly absent from the 24-hour news cycle. But like those four lads from across the pond told us so long ago, love is all you really need, right? One new film builds upon this idea of love and its paramount importance in our lives.

Everything, Everything is the story of 18-year-old Maddy, who, due to a rare disease that makes her body unable to fight off even the most benign germs, is forced to live her entire life indoors. The air she breathes is highly filtered, the clothes she wears are put through a meticulous sanitization process and her only human interactions are with her mother and her nurse. The only things Maddy knows about life outside is what she’s able to see through windows.

However, as luck would have it, Maddy spots Olly and his family moving in next door. Despite Maddy’s initial reluctance to Olly’s persistent efforts to establish communication, she gives in and they begin a relationship that consists of text messages and miming through windows. As they fall more and more infatuated with one another, they learn more about each other and themselves.

As far as the story goes, there is very little that differentiates Everything, Everything from other similar stories. The only difference being she’s sick and unable to go outside. Besides that, Everything, Everything is a badly written, bore of a story that is nothing more than an amalgamation of all the worst aspects of boy meets girl, girl and boy fall in love films. Nearly every single character is unbelievably dumb, who spout forced, cringe-worthy lines that evoke bouts of nervous laughter from the audience.

The only thing worse than the film’s writing and acting is the infuriatingly stupid and lazy “twist” at the end. It’s absolutely nothing that cannot be predicted from simply viewing the trailer. However, it’s so embarrassingly cliché, trite and tacked on that it actually fits with the rest of the film.

If not for Fifty Shades Darker, Everything, Everything would be the worst film of the year. There is simply nothing, nothing good about this film. 1.5 out of 5.