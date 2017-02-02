Weekly Movie Review: A Dog’s Purpose

Posted February 2, 2017 By Adam Staten

A Dog’s Purpose: Purposely avoid this mess of a film

There’s little else as universally loved as cute, cuddly animals. Two sworn enemies could be battling it out till the death, but put on a Youtube video of puppies learning to walk and they’ll immediately stop and chant “aww” in unison at the unbearable cuteness. Likewise, there isn’t anything that draws the ire of most people faster than a story of an animal being abused. The pitchforks and torches will be out quicker than you can saw “aww.” Given most of the population’s infatuation with the cute, furry and cuddly, a film whose central character is a dog is sure to be both entertaining and lucrative, right?

A Dog’s Purpose is a lighthearted, feel-good family film about one dog’s search for meaning in his existence. Told entirely from the dog’s point of view, Bailey hilariously narrates his interactions and other mundane activities. However, what separates this from other stories with adorable animals is that Bailey lives several lives over the course of the film.

In Bailey’s first life set in 1960s as a golden retriever, he and his owner and best friend Ethan instantly become inseparable as they navigate the ups and downs of life together. Sadly though, Bailey eventually dies due to old age. However, before you can wipe tears away, Bailey is back as a German Shepherd police dog. A few minutes later and there’s another emotional scene. This scenario repeats a few more times, but not all of Bailey’s lives are as pleasant. Despite several decades and our main characters many reincarnations, Bailey and Ethan are mysteriously reunited once again.

A Dog’s Purpose is an extremely oddly structured film. For the first quarter of the film there is a coherent, albeit cliché story, but a story nonetheless. After that there really isn’t much more of a story present for the rest of the film, as it moves throughout Bailey’s different lives and the many people he encounters. And even when there is some semblance of a story present, it’s nothing that we that we can’t see by simply turning on the Lifetime or Hallmark channel.

Going back to issues with the film’s structure, the film’s entire purpose, Bailey’s search for meaning in his existence is never answered. Bailey’s goes through all these different experiences searching for answers, but the film never really answers it. Instead, the film lazily provides an “answer” to Bailey’s quest in the waning seconds of the film.

Even though A Dog’s Purpose is filled with many emotional, heartbreaking scenes, they do not cover up the film’s many obvious flaws. 2 out of 5.