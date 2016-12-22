Weekly Movie Review: Adam Staten

Posted December 22, 2016 in Adam Staten, Articles, At Play, At Play, Authors, Movie Review, Night & Day, Opinion By Adam Staten

Collateral Beauty; Smith good in flawed film

Life can throw some real curveballs at times, events that absolutely turn your entire world upside down that come without any prior notice. Whether it’s the loss of a job, the death of a family member or any other life-changing occurrence, life can be downright cruel. Unfortunately, loss is a part of life and each will have his or her way of dealing with those instances when life delivers an unforeseen punch to the gut. These periods can lead to tears, anger and a lot of questions. One new film looks at how sometimes the answer to those difficult questions can come from unexpected sources.

Collateral Beauty is the story of Howard (Will Smith), a successful New York City advertising executive who, with his business partner and best friend, has just launched his own firm. The future certainly looks bright for Howard and his young firm, but flash forward three years and things have changed dramatically.

Following the unexpected loss of his daughter, Howard essentially spends his days in solitude. He still comes into the office, but doesn’t talk to a soul; instead he spends his days building big, elaborate displays out of dominoes. He spends his nights completely alone, but does write and mail letters to Love, Death and Time. Like, Howard, his firm isn’t doing well, it’s on the brink of bankruptcy and his partners are obviously worried. A business, is offering to buy their firm out, but Howard, who holds controlling stake refuses to sell. However, Howard has some unexpected visitors that cause him to change the way he looks at life.

The highlight of Collateral Beauty is the performance of Will Smith. Smith plays a man just going through the motions of life and hating every minute of it. In emotional scenes, he’s never over the top, even when it would have been easier to go for the big dramatic outburst. Smith portrays hurt and devastation in an extremely believable and convincing manner, one of his best performances in quite some time.

The issues in Collateral Beauty come the story itself. Without giving anything away, the film has a number of twists. Unfortunately, even with the subtle hints the film drops throughout, it does not add up. They are not set up in any logical way that would make sense to the rest of the story. The story does not follow the rules it sets up for itself, which ends up being just being pretty irritating.

Despite, a fairly obvious flaw in the structure of its story, Collateral Beauty is still worth a look if for nothing else but for the performance of Mr. Smith. 2.5 out 5.