Vitamin Deficiency: Magnesium

Posted January 19, 2017 in Articles, Authors, Health, Health, Health, Lifestyle, Living, Wendell Fowler, Wendell Fowler By Wendell Fowler

Unfortunately, most people live blissfully unaware how the intake of basic vitamins and minerals profoundly affects their birthright of whole health and well-being. You are not taking the role of vitamins seriously enough and that’s a huge problem brothers and sisters.



You must wake up! The greatest country on earth suffers from 3rd world-style malnutrition. Your cells aren’t getting even the minimum nourishment that allows your holy temple to grow, replace, repair, defend, think and sustain your temple. The processing of plant foods destroys their nutritional energy, leaving them extremely low in essential nutrients. The more processed foods you eat, the less you will get of these nutrients.



Your miraculous temple, a biochemical factories that requires a constant delivery of numerous vitamins, minerals, enzymes, good fats like essential fatty acids, and ‘live’ probiotics. Addressing just one simple deficiency can prevent a long list of present-day diseases while vastly improving the quality of your life.



Case in point: Over 80 percent of Americans deficient in dietary magnesium important to nearly every function and tissue in the body. Magnesium deficiency may be responsible for more diseases than any other nutrient. Magnesium supports a healthy immune system, prevents inflammation. Low levels of magnesium increase risk of diabetes, heart attacks, high blood pressure, kidney stones, cancer, insomnia, menstrual cramping, blood clotting, immune cell activity, insulin sensitivity and blood sugar transport, and controlling free radical damage.



Who’s at highest risk? Diabetics, alcoholics, the obese and those with chronic gastrointestinal issues or heart failure and the elderly are more likely to be low. Seniors that eat lots of refined white flour products or have high blood pressure, the daily dose of magnesium should be larger. Individuals who die suddenly of heart attacks have been shown to have very low levels of magnesium in their temples.



Foods with magnesium include bananas, cucumber, avocados, raisins, Brazil nuts, pine nuts, almonds pecans, cashews, peanuts, sunflower, quinoa, sesame and flax seeds, , kidney, black and garbanzo beans. And then there is spirulina, spinach and dark leafy greens, baked potato with skin, shiitake, coconut meat, black tea, whole grains (whole wheat pasta), brown rice and millet, Tahini, Edamame and tofu. If you do not eat these foods, perhaps reconsider.

Before you start popping vitamins, do your research. Visit your local community vitamin authority and ask what dose is best for you, and then purchase an inexpensive bottle of magnesium / calcium citrate. I love leading horses to water because occasionally I find a grateful horse. And I care.