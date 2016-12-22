Uncovering love through loss

Michelle Muller of Greenwood drops off hay for the Zoeller family. It is loaded into the semi truck another person donated for storage. Michelle Muller of Greenwood drops off hay for the Zoeller family. It is loaded into the semi truck another person donated for storage.

Franklin Township’s Zoeller family experiences kindness from the community after their horse barn is destroyed in fire.

For eight straight hours after learning about the horse barn in Franklin Township which caught fire on Dec. 6, members of the horse community were showing up in the Zoeller family’s driveway to drop off donations: truckloads of hay, horse blankets and food for both animals and people. Two weeks later, those donations haven’t stopped coming.

“I’m trying to see the goodness in it,” said Julie Zoeller. “Out of that smoke and ashes I’ve watched so much good arise. I’ve seen so many blessings. We are very blessed to have the friends and family that we have. The goodness and kindness of strangers has been the most overwhelming, the strangers that God sent to help us in our time of need. I thank God for the kindness that He’s shown us.”

The barn structure was a complete loss. Cause of the fire is unknown. Three full-size horses, four miniature horses, two goats, a donkey and one rooster escaped and survived. However, the ducks, chickens and (possibly) the rabbit died in the fire. There are still hopes that the barn cat escaped. The donkey, which the family rescued this year, is pregnant and due any day now.

The Zoeller family consists of Brian and Julie with their five children: Kaitlyn, Caleb and Jacob who no longer reside with their parents, and Garrett and Alec who attend Lutheran High School. Brian, an attorney, is a middle school football coach for Lutheran. He began coaching 13 years ago in Franklin Township.

The family moved to their current home five or six years ago, Julie said.

“We wanted property for the kids to run and play and maybe have a lake or a creek,” she said. “One of my dreams as a little girl, my cousin and I would lay in bed at our grandma’s house and talk about what we wanted; we both wanted horses. I drove onto this property and when we turned the corner before we even saw the house, we knew this is it. The owner said Harley (the horse) came with the house and I said ‘I’m sold.’ This was my dream come true.”

Julie said she enjoyed decorating the barn, themed for the holidays. She even dresses up the horses, participating in costume contests with them. The family invites others onto the property such as the girl scouts which use the horses to earn an equestrian badge.

“It was an older barn but it had character,” Julie said. “It held all of our memories. It wasn’t just a barn to me. It was a friend. It held all of my secrets, my joy laughter and tears. But the new barn will, too.”

Anytime there is a need in the community, the Zoeller family will volunteer, quietly.

“If you see a need, you step up and that’s what we do,” Julie said. “We’ve done it all in silence… You know you’re doing it for the right reasons when you’re not putting it out there.You don’t realize that people see that until something happens and they say it’s time for us to take care of you.”

When they were the ones that needed help, before they even knew what their needs were, the community lined up to return the favor.

“We horse people, we try to stick together and help everyone,” said Amy Shillkett, community member. “The person who lost the barn, I’ve never met her before. She just lives in my township. We tracked her down. I took over some blankets. While I was standing there, people were driving up one after another and bringing hay, buckets – that’s just how the horse community is. We’re in it for the animals.”

Since the fire, Indiana Grand Casino has donated 60 bales of hay, 1,000 pounds of grain, buckets, new horse blankets and other supplies. Community members have donated buckets, hay, blankets, a semi truck to be used for storage, a pop-up shelter for the goats and even breakfast and lunch for the volunteers.

“When you have your own barn and you think it could happen to me, where would I go? Who would help me?” said Michelle Muller, Greenwood, of why she came to donate hay on Dec. 10.

A family in Mooresville has donated their empty barn to temporarily house the horses. Julie said the horses were traumatized at first, and they’re still anxious while getting adjusted to their new temporary barn. Home Depot has offered the materials for a temporary structure for the horses to return home. Builders have offered to volunteer when the family does start rebuilding.

“We’re just so grateful for everyone showing up in our time of need,” Julie said. “We’ve been very blessed. We’re tired and we’re traumatized. We’re all sick. But people have made it better by coming in and surrounding us with love.”

Others have donated their time to begin cleaning up the debris, including Brian’s current and former football players. There is so much to do, but at times Julie said it’s hard to tell people what it is they need help with next. Cleanup began Dec. 9, with volunteers showing up on Dec. 10 to haul out the metal.

“It’s Christmas time. People aren’t out shopping today. They’re here,” Julie said. “I felt with everyone stepping up, I’ve already had my Christmas this year. I walked through the mall because my son needed a coat. You look at all of the things to buy, the presents, and I don’t feel like I need anything this year. People have been so gracious to me that Christmas has already come.”

Julie’s friend Alisha Caudell established an account at youcaring.com/juliezoeller-709062 for anyone to donate money. Julie says those funds will be used for medical bills. Two days after the fire, they discovered that Harley, their first horse, had stepped on a screw before she escaped the fire. That screw went into her hoof down to the bone which has become infected and her health is critical.

The old barn was built on a flood plain, so Brian is working on the permit side to see what they need to rebuild. Julie intends to research barn layouts and other needs. Working with the insurance company will take time, and Julie said she’s dreaming of the day when her horses can be back at home, she can decorate her new barn and invite the community to create new memories along with the family.

“There will be a new barn,” Julie said. “We will rebuild. We have a donkey with a baby on the way. We will have a new life soon. That’s something to celebrate as well. It’s going to move forward and it gives you hope.”