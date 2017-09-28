Train with a Pro

Paula Hornback earns IFBB Pro card at the age of 50 at the Teen, Collegiate and Masters Nationals in Pittsburg

When Paula Hornback got into bodybuilding six years ago, her goal was to earn her International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) PRO card by the age of 50. She did it. At the age of 50, she won first place and overall champion in the over 50 Figure division at the NPC Teen, Collegiate & Masters Nationals, earning her the Pro card in July.

She then won first place in the Figure division in the 45 and over class and second place in 35 and over at the 2017 IFBB Pittsburg Pro Masters Championships on Aug. 30.

“It’s taken me six years of persistence, consistency, training five to seven days a week, getting the right nutrition for my body,” Paula said. “I felt like the six years that I put into it did not go to waste. I kept pressing forward and not giving up. … When it pays off, it feels good.”

She’s now planning to take a couple of years off from competing, but she’ll be using the knowledge she’s gained to train others – from the beginner just getting into fitness to experienced athletes.

A Perry Township resident, Hornback competed in her first figure competition in 2011, winning overall champion in Ms. Great Northern in Kankakee, Ill – at 43 years old. Since then, she has worked to advance her knowledge and move up to the next level of bodybuilding.

Paula, a certified respiratory therapist, also runs her own gym, Body Design by Paula. She is an ISSA Certified Personal Trainer, offering personal training and small group classes.

“This is her life,” said Paula’s husband, Jerry, who is an ISAA Sports Nutritionist. “She had laser focus. She didn’t deviate one bit. She’s disciplined and committed. She sees and understands the benefits she’s gained herself and wants to spread that to her clients.”

Her next small group class, BootyCamp, will begin Oct. 7 and will take place weekly for six weeks. The cost is $99 for the six one-hour sessions.

“Glutes are so hard for women to target,” Paula said. “They come to me because they know at the specialized equipment we have that targets the glutes. We focus on glutes but we do everything. If your glutes are strong and developed, you can lift more, you can squat more. It’s also a preventative measure for aging.”

Paula has relocated to Perry Township from Center Grove since she first started the business. The new location offers a bigger training room, along with four acres of space clients can utilize for classes.

“Most of my clients are 25-55, of all levels,” Paula said. “I have some that’s never worked out that I teach how to work out. Others have experience and I advance them to be more athletic. Everyone that comes here is always learning something new about fitness. It’s never the same, I’m always changing things up.”

Earning her Pro card, becoming a professional athlete, has not only meant a lot to Paula, but has helped her lead by example for her clients.

“ I preach it to them, but now they saw me practice what I preach,” she said. “I transformed in front of their eyes.”

For more information, visit bodydesignbypaula.com.