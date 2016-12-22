Torry’s Top Ten: Strangest ways to make Santa’s naughty list

Posted December 22, 2016 in Articles, Authors, Opinion, Torry Stiles, Torry's Top Ten, Views By Torry Stiles

Top ten strangest ways folks made Santa’s Naughty List this year

by Torry Stiles

10. Passed Hillary’s email password to the Russians.

9. You saw the new Star Wars movie on opening day and promptly posted everything about it on Facebook.

8. I spent all week craving a dozen fresh Long’s donuts – step up to the door – only to see you leaving with the last two dozen.

7. Your turn signal has been on for five blocks now… you’re getting coal.

6. “NSFW” does not mean “New Stuff For Winter.” Stop using those pictures for your Christmas greetings.

5. Remember how you’re always asking, “Hot enough for ya?” Yeah. We’re tired of it.

4. Fat Santa Jokes are not appreciated. He’s chubby, not fat. Coal.

3. That was NOT your father’s Oldsmobile and it will take a lot of cleaning to get that smell out.

2. The other shoppers got real tired of your loud rendition of “Randolph the Red-Nosed Cowboy.”

1. Immediately after the election started a petition to end Taco Tuesday.