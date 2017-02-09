Torry’s Top Ten: Signs this is your last Valentine’s together

Posted February 9, 2017 in Articles, Authors, Humor, Opinion, Torry Stiles, Torry's Top Ten, Views By Torry Stiles

Top ten signs that this is your last Valentine’s Day together

by Torry Stiles

10. You sneak up from behind, cover her eyes and announce, “It’s Loverboy!” She asks, “Which one?”

9. She spends a lot of time on the computer Googling “Dear John letters.”

8. What used to be dinner for two is now two items from the dollar menu.

7. His idea of a pregnancy test is asking, “You’re not pregnant, are you?”

6. You thought he was being kinky talking about bringing another woman to the hotel until you found out he never goes anywhere without his mother.

5. Last year you both had dinner with Dom Perignon. This year she’s going out with Don from Accounting.

4. The messenger delivered a box of candy with the phrase, “You’ve been served.”

3. Every year he would write you a Valentine’s Day love poem. You found the rough draft of this year’s. It starts out, “Here I sit, broken-hearted…”

2. She’s binge-watching a lot of C.S.I.-type shows lately and investing in garden equipment.

1. “Roses are red.

Violets are blue.

We’re all done

And your rent’s overdue.”