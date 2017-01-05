Torry’s Top Ten: Resolutions for 2017

Posted January 5, 2017 in Articles, Authors, Humor, Opinion, Torry Stiles, Torry's Top Ten, Views By Torry Stiles

Top ten resolutions I am willing to make for 2017

by Torry Stiles

10. Stop wearing my Superman pajamas while walking the dogs and wearing my glasses. The neighbor kid may figure out the whole Clark Kent thing.

9. Use the word, “oodles” more often.

8. Refrain from saying, “I love you,” to the counter help at Long’s Donuts.

7. Find more time to truly appreciate how much everyone else should truly appreciate me.

6. Floss with more passion.

5. Learn to speak modern American English. Use “LOL” as a verb, for example.

4. Be more smug. Smug is in this year.

3. Give the Will Rogers thing a rest and do a list as somebody else. Marcel Marceau would be a challenge.

2. Get a tattoo. A big skull tattoo with flames and knives. The temporary kind. Needles creep me out.

1. Stop using the cheap imitation Velveeta and buy only the real Velveeta. My family deserves only the best.