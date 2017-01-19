Torry’s Top Ten: Reasons you’re banned from the mall

by Torry Stiles

10. The bulk candy store might tolerate a bit of “free taste” but seven pounds of gummi worms is pushing things a bit too far.

9. Mattress displays are for selling not Wrestlemania re-enactments.

8. The Fitting Room is plainly marked, “Fitting Room.” The restrooms …

7. “Marco!”

“Polo!”

“Marco!”

“Polo!”

“Hey! Get out of the fountain!”

6. The folks at Spencer’s Gifts are tired of chasing you away from the inflatables. Go find a real girlfriend.

5. Those massage chairs are for relaxing not for earthquake drills.

4. This was the third time you got caught crop-dusting the women’s apparel department with tester bottles.

3. “You’d think a fancy mall jewelry store would have stronger glass in their showcase.”

2. The guard told you not to ride your skateboard in the mall. Borrowing your buddy’s skateboard isn’t a legal loophole.

1. Times are tough in the retail market. You set up a nickel apple stand outside Macy’s. Tacky. Very tacky.