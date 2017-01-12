Torry’s Top Ten: Reasons you’ll give up on New Year’s resolutions

Posted January 12, 2017 in Articles, Authors, Opinion, Torry Stiles, Torry's Top Ten, Views By Torry Stiles

Top ten reasons you’ll give up on that New Year’s resolution

by Torry Stiles

10. Golden Corral is run by demons. Yes. We know.

9. You resolved to be more supportive of the kid’s sports activities but, yes, he really does stink up the field, so…..

8. Calling yourself an outlaw doesn’t exempt you from being civil with your in-laws.

7. Yes, those bicycle helmets are expensive and uncomfortable but you’re riding a stationary exercise bike so….

6. “Just because the people on the hoarder TV shows are worse doesn’t let you off the hook. Get back in your room and clean it, mister.”

5. That promise to stop using the “F” word doesn’t apply to cold car batteries.

4. You resolved to be more understanding but the guy’s face really, really needed to be slapped like a new-born’s butt.

3. Need the cigarette to cover the smell from the backed-up septic.

2. One more drink to : (Choose one)

A. Celebrate Trump’s inauguration.

B. Numb the pain of Trump’s inauguration.

C. Drown out the sound of all the Trump haters and lovers arguing.

1. They’re little fluffy rings of yeasty goodness coated in a sugary glaze. God will forgive you. Hurry. Long’s closes in an hour.