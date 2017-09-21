Torry’s Top Ten: Reasons Greenwood is ranked one of the best cities in US

Top ten REAL reasons Greenwood was ranked one of the best cities in the US

by Torry Stiles

(Dear readers – As we all heard, Money Magazine recently ranked Greenwood as one of the top 25 places to live in the US. The magazine stated it was based on things like diversity, economic growth, education and yadda, yadda, yadda…. Here are the real reasons for the good numbers.)

10. Conveniently located near Trafalgar and New Whiteland.

9. Relatively low number of political scandals requiring newspapers to put “-gate” at the end of words.

8. Lotus Garden staff charmed the bejeebers out of the magazine crew with copious pupu platters and Tiki Bowls.

7. We are no longer “America’s Home for Mutton Chops and Tube Tops.”

6. Cleanest Dollar General stores east of the Mississippi.

5. The editors got lost, went through Acton and, boy, did we look good after that.

4. On the week of the evaluation Between the Bun was holding their wet t-shirt contest and none of the male staffers had entered.

3. Karaoke night when the magazine folks were in town. Always gets the vote. Having the mayor sing, “It’s Raining Men” really popped up the ol’ diversity score.

2. They liked our small-town charm, big-town amenities and free popcorn at the Rural King.

1. Mrs. Curl’s.