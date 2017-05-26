Torry’s Top Ten: Reasons I can’t sell women’s products

Top Ten Reasons I Can’t Sell Women’s Products
by Torry Stiles
10. “This would’ve looked good on you back before gravity won.”
9. “Oh, no, ma’am. I wasn’t laughing. Okay. Okay. Yes I was.”
8. “You want more shoes? Why?”
7. “This would’ve looked good on you 50 pounds ago.”
6. “It says it’s strapless but I could staple some on if you need ‘ em.”
5. “We got some of those grease pencils for your eyes.”
4. “If those wires are too stiff I got my knife and I can cut ’em out.”
3. “There’s a color called ‘champagne?’ Really?”
2. “My mom wore this look. It might come back.”
1. “Just take the shopping bag and wear it over your head.”